Americans: Since I started writing for Substack 18 months ago I have been contacted by many people who are living in Blue States or Blue Cities. They have been telling me what it is like to be trapped in Blue Hellholes. So far I have published six tales since July: “Living Behind Enemy Lines.” Here, in their own words, are three more tales:

From One Blue Cesspool To Another

Our world began to crumble in June of 2018, when the desperate Democrats and RINOs got Portland’s Antifa mob started with that siege of the ICE building on Macadam Avenue. It initiated their training for their national riot squads – and the beginning of Portland’s descent into anarchy.

Like your experience in West Linn, Diane, we built our home in Lake Oswego 45 years ago, and then watched our formerly conservative community Californicated and Portland turned into a Third World cesspool. We now live in a more rural area of Washington State, east of Seattle, sheltered from the criminal/drug abuse storm, but not the leftist politics that’s also ruining this state. We pray voters will come to their senses, but that’s probably wishful thinking.

Seattle’s Antifa thugs threaten people who date “white” people. Does downtown Seattle have any nightlife left?

A self-described “far left Liberal” explains life in 2023 Minneapolis:

Uptown has gone to sh*t. A formerly vibrant neighborhood in SW Minneapolis that was trashed during the BLM riots. When I moved here in 2015 the streets were filled with groups of college kids at night, going to the bars. You used to have to park blocks away just to go the restaurants & bars during most nights of the week. Now, the streets are nearly empty at night. People who have lived here their whole lives are scared to go out at night. And it is getting worse. Not better.



No need to worry about the bike lane on Hennepin Avenue taking up parking space because there’s always empty spaces now. No one wants to live here anymore. Uptown has a sh*tty and dangerous reputation.



The landlord next door has owned his building for 50 years and says he has never had an apartment go empty for more than 2 months and now he has several empty units. I am looking for a new roommate to rent a room and I used to get dozens of interested emails every week. This year I have maybe gotten a dozen in 6 months.



If you accidentally leave your car unlocked overnight you can all but guarantee the inside will be tossed by morning because we have thieves walking the alleys checking the cars every night. The Target store is gone along with so many restaurants and other businesses. Cub cannot stay open 24 hours anymore.



Gunfire is common and so are robberies, assaults, carjackings and car thefts. All with barely a response from the police. As a “far left liberal” who thinks the Dems lean way too far right, this is what I want to see improved: My neighborhood. I need to see crime reduction & consequences. Not compassion for the people terrorizing my neighborhood and driving the people away.



What we have been doing is obviously not working. This is the common sense I want to see used from newly elected leaders. Eyes wide open. Look around. It has been three years since the riots and we are not improving. At all. It is time for a priority change before it’s too late. Rant over.

A Suburb of Portland, Oregon:

Hi Diane, former neighbor, lol. We live near West Linn in the other wealthy neighborhood (Lake Oswego). I’m sure you know the name of this town. I can relate deeply to your feelings. My saving grace is my workplace where the majority are conservative, and my church. Portland is a hell hole that has not recovered from the summer of love. Such an ugly time, portrayed as a mostly peaceful protest. Our little street has stuck together, I believe, because we were invested in each other before the hate and Trump Derangement Syndrome hit, followed by the deep fear of Covid created by the media and manipulation of statistics. We can’t wait to move. Our children are finishing up high school. One is already indoctrinated. I’m glad you got out, I look forward to doing the same. I love the West Coast but it’s been stolen by insane Liberals. The governors in COW* are in lockstep. I wish you happiness in your new community and hope we find ours.