Nov 29, 2023Edited

Thanks for publishing the Minneapolis "Uptown" story. I have relatives who live very near Uptown, and I often drive through there to visit them. I see absolutely no sign of hope for Minneapolis or any other "blue" city. It goes back to your "Liberals are Missing a Gene" article: the populations of these cities are clueless, and you can't fix stupid. In your article here we have a self-professed Leftist who no doubt voted a straight Democrat ticket for the current administrations of both Minneapolis and Minnesota. He voted for both Mary Moriarty (Hennepin County Attorney), whose only prior experience was as a public defender, and who before her election was famous for her philosophy that no juvenile should ever see the inside of a jail no matter how horrendous the crime, along with Keith Ellison (Minnesota Attorney General), a self-professed Antifa fanboy famous in his public-defender career for his love of the gangs whose members he defended. Your Leftist commenter likely also approves of all 13 hardcore lunatics on the city council and voted for at least one of them (ha ha). The Minneapolis council remains resolute in its determination to annihilate the Minneapolis police department, voting recently to deep-six a proposal to offer a minimal incentive to the few remaining officers to keep them from leaving. Really, I can't relate to this sort of stupidity; it seems to me more of a mental illness to be unable to grasp the connection between voting for a lawless city and getting what you voted for. The city is full of children in adult bodies who sadly have the right to steer themselves into oblivion. Maybe it's true: "liberals" are just missing a gene: https://dianelgruber.substack.com/p/scientific-discovery-liberals-are

Aug 7

Fabulous writing. All of your articles are great. It dies depress though. The whole situation is sad. I'm a 6th generation Californian related to Lorenzo Waugh, a minister that General Vallejo gave a land grant to neat Petaluma. I left California when I went in the service and have not been back. Initially because of the cost, now it's cost and everything else. My family used to own land on the ell river east of Garberville. You can't go there anymore because of the pot growers. It's called murder mountain. I worked at Trojan Nuclear Plant 1989 into 1990. Portland was still beautiful but there were young people roaming the streets at night. Seattle at that time was absolutely beautiful. Now, drug users and homeless. Our son has to work in Seattle once in a while, sees seen defecating and fornication out in the open. Sad, sad. I also hear Market Street on San Francisco is almost devoid of shops. This is where all the Democrat votes come from, blue cities.

