UPDATE: The illegal from Venezuela, Leonal Moreno, who became a so-called TIKTOK influencer for other illegals, has been arrested by ICE near Columbus, Ohio. In February he filmed himself bragging that his baby daughter was the family income producer. The Biden Regime gave him thousands of dollars a month to live in the USA like he was on a permanent vacation.

An ICE spokesperson said Leonardo (AKA Leonal) Moreno illegally entered the US on April 23, 2022 and was placed in ICE’s “alternatives to detention” program after his arrest. This program monitors illegals rather than keeping them in custody. He was instructed to report to an ICE enforcement and removal office within 60 days of arriving at his destination, but never did. Instead, he went on to sire a baby for financial support, grifting off American taxpayers. Moreno is being detained in jail pending further immigration proceedings.

Still leeching off the US taxpayers, Moreno had also posted a video instructing how illegals can exploit “squatters’ rights” by breaking into YOUR house:

BIDEN’S “NEWCOMER” PROMOTES NEW GRIFT

Leonal Moreno called on his 350,000 TikTok followers to expropriate unoccupied houses in states that allow squatters to move in. In a March TikTok post, Leonal Moreno said he learned of a legal loophole in some states like New York that allows squatters to live inside empty homes. Question: If the house is full of furniture and personal items is it “unoccupied,” is it “empty?” If the answer is “yes” that means the homeowner or a friend or a paid guard must be present, in the home, 24/7/365 in order to maintain one’s ownership rights since the courts and the police refuse to uphold the property rights of the person listed on the deed.

“My people have thought about invading a house in the United States because I learned that there is a law that says that if a house is not inhabited we can expropriate it,” Moreno said in Spanish. “The law says that if the abandoned houses are deteriorated and that are in bad condition, we can get, repair and live in it and even sell it,” he claimed. Sell it without a deed?

“And I think it will be my next business — invade abandoned homes, since I searched for some codes with my African friends and they told me they already have 7 expropriated houses,” he said.

DEMOCRATS DEVALUE PROPERTY RIGHTS

The concept of “ownership” is under assault in America. America is developing into a country where the person who paid for something has less right of possession than the person who stole it. When police and the courts allow shoplifters to sashay out of the store with items, can it be said that the shop owner really “owns” his inventory? He is no longer able to sell the stolen items. When Blue Cities’ police tell drivers to hand over the keys to carjackers, does the person on title truly “own” that car? The owner cannot drive it. When police and the courts won’t arrest and convict a stranger living in your home, the very home for which you have a legal deed, do you really “own” that home? You surely don’t want to live in your own home with a squatter.

As various & sundry miscreants, from BLM thugs to MS-13 animals, from Antifa freaks to Biden’s Guests (AKA illegal aliens), from drug addicts to thieves take over the streets, and as corrupt court systems kowtow to them, “Squatters’ Rights” has become a hot topic. In New York State trespassers and home invaders have more rights than homeowners. If these feral people manage to break into your home while you are shopping, at work, on vacation, etc. the police will not evict them. They tell the homeowner to “take them to court.”

New York:

In New York, if squatters stay in your house for 30 days, the homeowner must go through the court system to get rid of them. And, the most galling part of this is that the homeowner can't change the locks on them, can't remove their belongings, and can't cut off the utilities. That means the homeowner must pay the utility bills for these trespassers or risk a lien on the house. If the homeowner takes any of these common sense actions, the homeowner could be arrested. NOTE: Squatters who have not been in the home for 30 days merely lie to the police about the date they broke in and the police take their word for it. No documentation (proof) is needed, or so it appears.

Police in New York will evict the homeowner, and maybe arrest him/her, as a homeowner in Queens, New York found out when she changed the locks on a home she owns. NOTE: When the squatters first broke in, they also changed the locks, but that was deemed by the police to be acceptable. The court system that law-abiding taxpayers depend upon, is so corrupt that it takes two plus years to evict a squatter. In the meantime, the squatters live rent-free and probably damage the home in the process. [Does it take two plus years for a parent to get a custody, visitation and/or child support order? I bet not.]

Nadia Vitels was found dead in her Manhattan apartment after squatters took over. After beating Vitels to death, the man & woman stole her Lexus and drove to Pennsylvania, where they crashed the vehicle about 30 miles from where they were apprehended, police said.

JUSTICE DELAYED IS JUSTICE DENIED

One mark of a civilization is a functioning court system, so citizens don’t need to “take justice into their own hands.” Why do I call the courts “corrupt?” Perhaps I should call the entire State of New York corrupt for not allocating enough resources to handle these evictions in two or three months instead of two or three years. Judges and lawyers should be demanding it! By spending tax money on other things, politicians such as Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul and Democrat Attorney General Letitia James have created this environment. Indeed, it could be said the courts and police have created a whole new crime industry. The following Super Citizen from Venezuela thinks so. He is openly taking advantage of it and inviting his fellow “newcomers” to do the same.*

HOW DO OTHER STATES DEAL WITH SQUATTERS?

This is where I got real confused. It appears the three other states which I researched have the necessary laws in place to quickly evict squatters, but the courts and police refuse to enforce those laws.

Georgia:

In Georgia the property owner can remove an intruder from his/her home. However, instead of following the eviction process required of a landlord, the homeowner must adhere to the state's "intruder" laws to eject a squatter. Under these “intruder” laws, which includes the “stand your ground law,” the homeowner is justified to use any level of force he/she deems reasonable and necessary to protect self, another person, or property.

Should the homeowner choose to follow the less dangerous process, the eviction process, they will wait years to get the court’s permission to evict. Fulton County Courts are tied up with DA Fani Willis’ persecution of President Trump because he made a phone call. Meanwhile Atlanta acquires the nickname of “a criminal’s paradise.” It has more murders than Chicago and squatters are illegally living in 1,200 homes in an upscale district in Fani’s city. Most of these squatters have been squatting for over a year yet Fani ignores the rights of taxpaying homeowners.

California:

In California a property owner can provide proper notice, file a formal eviction complaint in court, and attend a hearing to lawfully remove a squatter. Sounds simple enough, doesn’t it? Then, why can’t the State of California, who took ownership of a mansion in Beverly Hills in January 2021,** get party-throwing squatters out of this million+ dollar property? The Soros-funded district attorney, George Gascón, apparently has more power then the entire state because his office refuses to prosecute them as trespassers and evict them.

Washington:

In Washington State RCW 9A.52.105 clearly states a peace officer can “order the person or persons to remain off the premises or be subject to arrest for criminal trespass.” Therefore, why is this Seattle landlord, a legal immigrant himself, still struggling after two years to evict this trespasser?

Conclusion:

The 15-16 million illegal aliens, and counting, whom Biden has imported, must live somewhere! Right? The poor, overburdened taxpayers in sanctuary cities are running out of money and patience. Most early arrivals among Biden’s “undocumented” have lost the housing provided by sanctuary cities. The recent arrivals can’t find permanent housing after their 90-day temporary housing, provided by federal taxpayers, expires. They have their eye on your house.

*Both Biden and those in charge of the White House now refer to illegal aliens as “newcomers.”