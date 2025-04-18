They are at it again today. George Soros, 94, an actual Nazi, is sending mindless Democrats, under the banner of “Hands Off,” into the streets again to convince their fellow Americans that they are Useful Idiots. They may be loud, they may be angry, they may even be dangerous, but one thing they are not is: A Majority. Indeed, those in the streets are a slim minority of the two to twenty percent (depending on which poll you read) who want the federal government to continue the massive waste, fraud, abuse and grift which has become a cornerstone of the DC Swamp for generations now. According to the LA Times, calls for accountability are widespread, as 89% of Americans support a full audit of federal spending to root out waste, fraud, and abuse.

SPRING 2022

In the spring of 2022, as 10s of 1000s of Americans were eating out of a food bank for the first time in their lives, my neighbor and I were discussing Biden’s support, or lack thereof, among the American people. This discussion happened before Americans became aware that VP Biden sold out America’s interests for cash, and before the legal persecution against 2024 Candidate Trump officially began.

Were Biden voters disappointed or mad at what he had done to them and their friends, relatives & neighbors? Biden Lovers and Trump Lovers alike were suffering under Biden’s policies. The stock market had tanked, wiping out savings for millions of Americans, food prices had jumped so high that the food banks in our little beach community couldn’t keep up with demand, gas prices were about three times what they had been when Trump was in office, and Biden was pushing legislation that economists said was almost guaranteed to push us into a recession.

My neighbor & I mused about how many Biden voters still supported him when the damage was so obvious and so many were hurting. I was noticing that some of my Liberal friends weren’t bragging about him anymore. Did they regret their vote? Even outspoken Trump haters had fallen silent, seemingly remembering how much better off they were during his administration.

FAST FORWARD THREE YEARS

My neighbor and I agreed that Biden supporters in the spring of 2022 could be divided into two broad categories: Useful Idiots and Enemies Of The People. After three more years of suffering, the support for Biden’s policies is greatly diminished. That was certainly on display November 5th when We The People gave Donald J. Trump and Republicans a mandate to repair the damage. Let’s define our terms before we proceed.

Useful Idiot: These people are usually bitter & aggrieved. Useful Idiots follow a leader, a political movement and/or political party whose policies harm them, their loved ones and their neighbors. They are too naïve or too stupid to recognize the damage they are promoting. [Useful Idiots can be found at all educational levels, from illiterate to PhDs.] Many do wise up as time goes on, but many remain Useful Idiots their entire lives. Indeed, some Useful Idiots jump from harmful cause to harmful cause throughout their lifetimes. We are seeing a lot of that: Those screaming in the streets & on college campuses praising Hamas’ slaughter of Jews, for example, can also be seen screaming at anti-Elon Musk protests/riots. You are likely to see many of them at today’s “Hands Off” protests/riots.

Some historians believe the term “Useful Idiot” was first coined by Vladimir Lenin when he referred to Russian peasants who fought for the revolution believing they would benefit under the new system. Ole Vlad knew their lot wouldn’t improve and would likely get worse as they exchanged one master, the Czar, for another, Communism. He laughed at their stupidity.

Enemy Of The People: These people believe, when America collapses and Globalism takes over, they will maintain their privileged status. They are well aware that the leaders, political movement and/or political party they promote are destroying their country and harming their fellow Americans. THEY DON’T CARE because they are benefiting and they believe they will continue to benefit under the power structure they are promoting.

How many Enemies Of The People are employed by federal, state and local governments? Government employees (28+ Million) represent over 11% of the workforce. Add family members of government employees and add employees & family members of NGOs which are funded mainly by tax dollars their numbers are likely way more than 20% of the American population.

This group of narcissists could be divided into three sub-groups:

1) The “Nancy Pelosis,” the “Bill Gateses,” the “George Soroses,” the “Kennedys,” the “Obamas,” and the “Clintons” are examples of people who occupy the Ruling Elite and are likely to maintain that status after America collapses, at least in the short term.

2) Those who surround the Ruling Elite and greatly benefit from this power structure could be called the second, third, fourth tiers of the Administrative State. They are the functionaries who carry out the destructive policies and kiss the backsides of the Ruling Elite. Examples: Fauci, Yellen, Mayor Pete, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Kamala Harris, Mayorkas, Garland, Wray, and tens of thousands of unnamed, overpaid bureaucrats. Corporate powerhouses & others who assist the Ruling Elite fall within this category. So long as they continue to be useful to the top tier, they & their families will continue to be members, protected within the Ruling Elite’s power structure.

3) This type of Democrat voter is so selfish, so self-absorbed, so narcissistic that they vote for policies believing they will be elevated to and/or protected by the Ruling Elite, and KNOWING others will be harmed. After the collapse these Americans will no longer be useful to the Ruling Elite. They will find themselves rubbing elbows with both Useful Idiots and Patriots who fought against Globalism. They will make up the new American peasantry, the serfs.

WHAT ARE THE PERCENTAGES OF DEMOCRATS IN EACH CATEGORY?

Back to my discussion with the neighbor. Remember, this discussion took place after many of Biden’s policies had kicked in, pushing all but the Ruling Elite down the economic ladder, but before the Democrat Machine turned America into a Banana Republic.

I suggested that, of the current Biden supporters, about 95% were Useful Idiots and 5% were Enemies Of The People. My neighbor insisted the actual percentages were 80% Useful Idiots and 20% Enemies Of The People. In other words, he believed that 20% of those who support Biden’s policies were knowingly promoting policies they believe will destroy their own country, greatly harm their fellow Americans AND benefit themselves.

CONCLUSION

We The People can take heart that, in both percentage and in actually numbers, there are far fewer Americans promoting America’s destruction in 2025. Regardless the ratio of Useful Idiots to Enemies Of The People, every single American who is screaming in the streets is promoting America’s demise. Period.