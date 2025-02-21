As President Trump and his sidekick, Elon Musk, are exposing ever more of the fraud, waste, abuse and grifting of OUR tax dollars, Democrats are screaming the loudest because they are the biggest grifters and Elon is closing their piggy banks. In this week’s podcast, the “Get Real” pundits discuss the mental breakdowns caused by exposure of and elimination of the money the Deep State used to enrich themselves and fund the destruction of America. History professor, Steve Putney, provides a brief lesson on tariffs and how Trump can use them to decrease income taxes on working Americans. Diane talks about her late mother-in-law’s 1938 tax return.

Share

Click here to listen to our 28-minute discussion.

“Get Real” Host, George Caylor was in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on February 20th. History Professor Steve M. Putney joined from his vacation home in Lackland, FL and I joined them from our home in Oysterville WA, at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.