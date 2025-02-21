As President Trump and his sidekick, Elon Musk, are exposing ever more of the fraud, waste, abuse and grifting of OUR tax dollars, Democrats are screaming the loudest because they are the biggest grifters and Elon is closing their piggy banks. In this week’s podcast, the “Get Real” pundits discuss the mental breakdowns caused by exposure of and elimination of the money the Deep State used to enrich themselves and fund the destruction of America. History professor, Steve Putney, provides a brief lesson on tariffs and how Trump can use them to decrease income taxes on working Americans. Diane talks about her late mother-in-law’s 1938 tax return.
Click here to listen to our 28-minute discussion.
“Get Real” Host, George Caylor was in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on February 20th. History Professor Steve M. Putney joined from his vacation home in Lackland, FL and I joined them from our home in Oysterville WA, at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.
Re: Gulf name. Waste of time and energy. Stupid. Not going after Mayor Adams. Stupid. Calling Pres Z a dictator makes Trump sound like the left. Stupid. He needed to be adult ti both Putin, a known dictator, and Z. Both equally bad. But the DOGE “dividend” on one hand I get but I don’t like it. Pay back Social Security fund. Get out of debt. Use it for SS recipients maybe. But no “dividend”. I get it but US is in dire financial straights. Get the “company” in order before paying people back. It’s like the massive money spent by Treasury in 2020-21. Pay down or adjust the debt. Get on solid ground. We all win. All boats would rise in the sea of US growth.
Right. But unless we put the architects of Democrat Party grift in jail, all we've done is tap on the brakes.