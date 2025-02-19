President Trump and his sidekick, Elon Musk, sat down with Sean Hannity over the weekend for a one-hour discussion.

Elon Musk, President Trump’s sidekick as he builds America’s Golden Age, has taken my advice. Yes, two weeks ago, Diane L. Gruber, a long time taxpayer, said that cancelling the massive fraud and grifting should result in a tax decrease for abused taxpayers. Yes, yes, a one time $5000 tax refund is not a permanent tax decrease, but it IS a start. It would be a show of good faith, acknowledging that We The People have been cheated.

Billionaire DOGE head Elon Musk recently said on X, he would ask President Trump about a “DOGE Dividend” that would give taxpayers a refund check of $5,000 funded by the savings from his Department of Government Efficiency.

DOGE HAS SAVED $55,000,000,000 SO FAR

$55 billion is how much DOGE estimates it has saved US taxpayers as of Monday, February 17th, according to doge.gov. The site says the savings are from a combination of “fraud detection/deletion, contract/lease cancellations, contract/lease renegotiations, asset sales, grant cancellations, workforce reductions, programmatic changes, and regulatory savings.”