This clever meme is seven years behind the times. There were 22 million foreign nationals residing illegally in the United States in 2018. In 2025, we can assume there are over 40 million illegal aliens residing in America and the great majority of them are being supported, in whole or in part, by Americans’ tax dollars as the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency is exposing.

IN 1938 INCOME TAX WAS 4% FOR EVERYONE

My husband and I were molly whopped and gobsmacked to discover that the tax rate for income taxpayers was only four percent in 1938.

You see, a year ago we came upon his mother’s 1938 1040 tax form. As you can see, it was a one-page, two-sided piece of paper. We recognized his mother’s handwriting. So simple was the tax code that the “tax preparer industry” had not yet been created. In 1938, Alice Genevra Crow, age 23, was working as a dental assistant earning quite a decent income, $1,086, given that the average annual income in 1938 was only $515. Minimum wage was $.25 per hour, that is, $520 a year. My husband & I find these figures quite intriguing in that women were grossly underpaid vis a vis men during that era.

Miss Crow’s personal exemption was $1,000 and, combined with the “earned income credit,” her tax deductions exceeded her income. Thus, no tax was due. Not even the pitiful four percent. Take note: employers were not required to deduct taxes from employees’ paychecks until 1943.

Had personal exemptions kept pace with inflation, they would have and should have been about $22,529.86 this year. Prior to President Trump’s Tax Cuts & Jobs Act of 2017, the personal exemption for each single filer was only $4,050. Beginning with tax year 2018, the exemption was replaced with a $13,850 standard deduction for a single filer. This greatly reduced the tax burden for low-income Americans, especially renters, at the expense of upper-income filers, but it is still much too low, in my humble opinion, especially after the Biden Regime intentionally inflated food, gas, housing and other prices.

As the above meme implies, no income earned by Americans should be used to support foreign nationals who have invaded our nation.

THIS ARTICLE DETAILS TRUMP’S PLAN TO REDUCE TAXES AGAIN!!!: