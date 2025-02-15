President Trump’s plan to shrink government and Make America Great Again is a process, not an overnight fix. Trust the long game, not just the headlines. The “Get Real” pundits have been waiting decades for a president to defund The Left. Reagan, our last Americans-First president, didn’t do it. Not yet four weeks in office, Trump and Musk have merely revealed the tip of the iceberg of grifting off Americans’ hard-earned tax money.

At the US House’s first“The War on Waste: Stamping Out the Scourge of Improper Payments and Fraud" it did not take long for viewers to notice that Democrats are desperate to keep the fraud and grifting going, and Republicans want to take a look at where our tax dollars are going, stop paying for programs & services that don’t benefit the American people, and put systems in place to stop future fraud.

