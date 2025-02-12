Fraud & Grifting Off YOUR Tax Dollars: Dems Chose THIS Hill To Die On
Building America's Golden Age
The Subcommittee on Delivering On Government Efficiency (DOGE) held it's first hearing titled “The War on Waste: Stamping Out the Scourge of Improper Payments and Fraud" this morning. It did not take long for viewers to notice that Democrats are desperate to keep the fraud and grifting going, and Republicans want to take a look at where YOUR money is going, stop paying for programs & services that don’t benefit the American people, and put systems in place to stop future fraud. This four-minute montage video reveals, by the Democrats’ own words, who is getting kickbacks from sending YOUR money to grifters and thieves. Note the hysteria.
Imagine a group of people who want more fraud, waste and embezzlement. I wonder about how much of a payoff these Democrats get?
Diane, thanks again for a great article and video.
I find it incredible that we keep criticizing Democrats (they deserve it) for wanting to keep the money laundering coming but don't criticize Republicans for waiting until now to do something about it. The Democrats are trying to kill the messenger, Musk, and the Republicans are acting like they aren't on the grift the same as the Dems. The investigation should go a lot farther than where the fraud, waste, and abuse take place, but should also call out who benefits, and no matter who that is they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. That goes for those who are retired as well as current elected.