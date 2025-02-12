Subcommittee Chair Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) with Greg Casar (I-TX) who argued vigorously for more grifting.

The Subcommittee on Delivering On Government Efficiency (DOGE) held it's first hearing titled “The War on Waste: Stamping Out the Scourge of Improper Payments and Fraud" this morning. It did not take long for viewers to notice that Democrats are desperate to keep the fraud and grifting going, and Republicans want to take a look at where YOUR money is going, stop paying for programs & services that don’t benefit the American people, and put systems in place to stop future fraud. This four-minute montage video reveals, by the Democrats’ own words, who is getting kickbacks from sending YOUR money to grifters and thieves. Note the hysteria.

