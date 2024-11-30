2024 Presidential Election, County by County

Finally, all states have finished counting ballots. The three 100% mail-in ballots states, California, Oregon, & Washington, as well as Arizona & Pennsylvania, took the longest to count. With their election systems completely controlled by Democrats it is reasonable to wonder “were they stalling in order to print enough ballots for Democrats to win?”

Trump/Vance popular vote: 76,917,038 votes (50.%)

Harris/Walz popular vote: 74,441,439 votes (48.4%)

NOTE: On election day, Trump/Vance had a higher percentage than they do now. As corrupt Democrat election offices continued to count legal & illegal ballots weeks past the election date, the new votes went to both candidates, BUT far more to Harris/Walz, which decreased the percentage for Trump/Vance. Why do long counting periods always improve the numbers for Democrats but never for Republicans? Corruption abounds in Democrat-run states, that’s why!

After Democrats finished counting, Trump/Vance still had 2.5 million more votes than Harris/Walz. Try as they might, they were unable to create 2.5 million fraudulent ballots. Donald J. Trump won the popular vote, alongside securing victories in all seven key swing states (Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin) to claim the Electoral College, 312 to 226. He had beaten Clinton in 2016 with 307 to 227. [There were seven “faithless electors,” two Trump electors and five Clinton electors.]

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Twenty-nine percent (21.5 million) of Harris/Walz voters admitted they voted, not out of love for the Democrat ticket, nor out of the belief that these Democrats would be better for America, but out of hatred for Donald J. Trump. I have been perpetually shocked these last eight plus years by the sheer idiocy of such an attitude.

Although President-Elect Donald J. Trump won the popular vote by 2.5 million, and won all seven of the swing states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and won 30 out of 50 states (60%), he won slightly fewer counties than he did in 2016 and 2020.

In 2016, 2,584^ counties, which represents 82.2% of America’s land mass, powered Trump into the presidency. In 2020, Trump won 20 fewer counties (2,564^); however, given the massive fraud, we will never know how many counties he would have won had the Democrats not created 13 to 18 million fraudulent ballots. His popular vote increased dramatically from 62.9 million in 2016 to 74.2 million in 2020 so, it seems highly likely, absent fraud, he would have won dozens more counties.

Now, in 2024, President-Elect Trump’s winning base was “only” 2,523^ counties, yet his popular vote was 76.9 million, 2.7 million more than in 2020. It is interesting to note that Oklahoma is the only state wherein every county was a Trump county in both 2016 and 2024. Note how Alaska went from almost all blue to almost all red between 2016 and 2024.

2016 Presidential Election Map, County By County

TRENDING TO THE RIGHT

Nine states had significant shifts to the Right in who controls the state legislature, by gaining majorities or supermajorities in at least one legislative chamber. Republicans control both legislative chambers in 27 states, Democrats control 17, and five are divided between GOP & Dems. Red States got redder this election year. Except for Oregon and Washington who are descending further into lawless chaos, homelessness and political corruption, most Blue States, such as New Jersey where Trump narrowly lost, moved to the Right, too. There are currently twenty-seven Republican governors and twenty-three Democrats governors.

^America has 3144 counties or county-equivalent plus the District of Columbia.