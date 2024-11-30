AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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c Anderson's avatar
c Anderson
Nov 30, 2024

They saw how illegals were favored over citizens who lost their homes to hurricane.

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Jim McCraigh's avatar
Jim McCraigh
Nov 30, 2024

America... love it or leave it! That goes double for celebrities.

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