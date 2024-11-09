Does anyone REALLY believe that demented Biden, who spent the entire 2020 campaign in his basement, received 16 Million MORE votes than the Messiah, Obama, in 2012, AND 16 Million more than Queen Hillary in 2016? Anyone? Anyone?

Biden allegedly received 81.2 million votes. Obama was extremely popular (first black president & all and tons of white guilt) yet he received only 69.5 million (2008) and only 65.9 million (2012). Trump received 62.9 million (2016) and, at 74.2 million in 2020, an historically high increase from the first election to the second. Note: The Messiah’s vote total decreased between his first and second election

Trump was extremely popular because he took an economy that had been stagnant for 17 years and created a booming economy within 18 months of taking office. There were only 168.31 million registered voters in 2020. Allegedly, 155.4 million voted. It is statistically impossible that over 92% of registered voters actually cast a ballot in 2020.

It is statistically impossible that AMERICANS who are registered to vote AND voted could increased so much between 2016 and 2020. And, it is statistically impossible that AMERICANS who are registered to vote AND voted could decreased so much between 2020 and 2024.

There were 186,500,000 registered voters as of 9/30/2024, and only 76% actually cast a vote. Sooooooo, where are the 13 million bodies?

Where Is The FBI? How Did 13 Million People Die?

TOTALS*

Harris 2024 68,100,000 Trump 2024 72,800,000 140,900,000

Biden 2020 “81,200,000” Trump 2020 74,200,000 “155,400,000”

Clinton 2016 65,800,000 Trump 2016 62,900,000 128,700,000

Obama 2012 65,900,000 Romney 2012 60,900,000 136,900,000

Obama 2008 69,500,000 McCain 2008 59,900,000 129,400,000

*I am not including votes for third party candidates.