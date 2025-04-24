I had the honor of joining Tim & Shannon Benn again on “Right Spokane Perspective” to continue our discussion of Governor Ferguson’s “Hate Crimes & Bias Incidents” Task Force and the new statute which violates Washingtonians’ First Amendment right to speak freely. We also discussed Ferguson’s “Domestic Extremism & Mass Violence” Task Force which includes Seattle’s Black Lives Matter Head Thug. They are cooking up various ways to hunt down Christians, Conservatives, Republicans, Trumpsters, et al and push them out of civil society and into the closet. They want these groups to shut up, to not share their ideas, to not speak out about government abuses, to not speak to their neighbors, etc. Once these groups are silenced, The Left is free to do whatever they want, with impunity.

We also discussed the pending Recall of Pacific County Commissioner Lisa Olsen.

Click here to listen to our 30-minute discussion.

