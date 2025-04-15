Diane Joins "Right Spokane Perspective"
Fighting The Tyranny From Olympia
I had the honor of joining Tim & Shannon Benn on “Right Spokane Perspective” to discuss Ferguson’s “Hate Crimes & Bias Incidents” Task Force and the new statute which violates Washingtonians’ First Amendment right to speak freely.
Click here to listen to our 30-minute discussion.
