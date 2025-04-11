The chair of this task force is a Muslim woman. There are no Christians on the “Hate Crimes & Bias Incidents” Task Force.

One glance at the members of Governor Ferguson’s “Hate Crimes & Bias Incidents Hotline” Task Force reveals that the great majority of Washington residents are not represented. Their voices were not wanted, and the task force members made that clear during the two meetings this American attended. During this week’s meeting they were searching for ever more “communities” which are in need of “protection” under this new statute and this search expressly excluded “white” heterosexual Christian Americans.

Based upon the words in the statute and the words I heard uttered by task force members, the hotline’s purpose is fourfold: 1) Divide Americans and make certain Americans fearful to talk to certain others, 2) Beef up the stats they will be collecting to justify their existence and convince the public that racists, sexists, homophobes, transphobes, xenophobes and phobes The Left has not yet invented can be found behind every bush, 3) Create ever more helpless, hapless faux victims who expect Big Brother to protect them from hurt feelings, and 4) Create a list of “wrong think” Americans to be used against them for the rest of their lives.

Ferguson did not want Christians (61% of the state’s population) or Conservatives (56%) or Republicans (28%) or Independents (19%), especially “white” hetersexuals, to be involved in creating the hotline because these are the Americans he has already labeled as “abusers” and “oppressors” and “wrong thinkers,” and will thus have their First Amendment Rights truncated as soon as this hotline is up and running statewide (January 1, 2027).

DON’T TAKE MY WORD FOR IT, HERE IS WHAT SHARON TOLD THE TASK FORCE

“I looked up the draft intake form and I thought the proposed amendments were good changes. However, I did notice one major shortcoming of the form. These days the most common hate crime incidents by far are the violent attacks against Tesla dealerships, random Teslas and the harassments of Tesla owners.^ There have been hundreds of these incidents across the country including several in Washington State. But it is not clear how these should be reported on the form. The list under the information about the targeted or offended victim doesn’t cover these situations. And the form doesn’t even have an “other” category to check.

Similarly, there just seems to be no clear way to report violence against pro-life pregnancy centers, but there needs to be because there have been several incidents of threats spray painted on these centers. I don’t think you want to put the hotline staffers in the untenable position of having to tell a traumatized person who just found a Swastika carved into their Tesla that their bias incident doesn’t fit the form, or having to tell a pregnancy center employee that the death threats spray painted on their building don’t qualify. In fact, we can see that the form itself reveals bias because of its limited categories of potential victims. This needs to be corrected.

My second overall comment is that I am wondering what will be done with the data collected via the hotline. As I mentioned at the last meeting, the data will be completely useless because anyone can call and make up a story. Nothing is verified. That means that none of the data can be relied upon for citing statistics or making policy. I was dismayed to hear at your last meeting that your counterparts in Oregon said they use the data they collect for legislative purposes. As I said. None of the incidents are verified as even happening. The only incident reports that can be trusted are the ones where the person is willing to file a police report because giving a false report to police is a crime so people are less likely to just make up a story. I would very much like to hear what is planned to be done with this data. Thank you.”

FOREIGN NATIONALS IN CHARGE

As the Biden Regime imported ever more illegals into Sanctuary Washington State, the Democrats who have spent the last 30 plus years ruining the state, wanted to be sure the “newcomers” were comfortable. They gave them not only Super Citizen status, but victimhood status. To ensure that Americans don’t hurt their feelings Democrats enacted a law during last year’s legislative session that wipes out First Amendment Rights for America-born Americans, especially “white” heterosexual Americans.

The powerful chair of this task force is a Muslim lady (2% of the state’s residents are Muslims). Based upon their accents, about one-third of task force members were not born in America while only 15% of the Washington’s population were born in another country. While he was still attorney general, Ferguson put “immigrants” (no doubt some of them are illegal aliens) in charge of creating this hotline to chase down and list (for future abuse) Americans who dare utter words which hurt the feelings of “immigrants” and others within newly created “protected classes.”

DIANE ATTENDED TWO TASK FORCE MEETINGS

The April 8th meeting was the fourth one held by this task force as they finalize protocols and the intake form in preparation for the July 1, 2025 kick off of the pilot hotline. I attended this meeting via Zoom, as well as the third meeting on February 11th: That article is linked below. Sitting through these meetings, watching a tiny, tiny statistical minority* within our state, making decisions about the other 99% is painful. But, the worst part is fighting my gag reflex as I listen to the unemployable and the mentally tipsy dictate how the rest of us should live, think and speak. I call them “unemployable” because most of them could not hold down a job in the private sector. Indeed, of those who declared who they “represent,” it appears they all work for government agencies or NGOs, which means they are all sucking off our tax dollars while providing little or no benefit for the public. Their main “skill” is hate for others. The more time I watch and listen to these Leftists scheming to target and punish me and most of my friends, the more concerned I become.

The Attorney General’s office under Democrat Bob Ferguson established this task force to create the procedures, rules & regulations under which the “bias” hotline will operate. Pilot hotlines must be up and running on July 1, 2025 in three counties, King (Seattle), Clark (Vancouver) & Spokane. The public is allowed to make comments if they sign up in advance; however, the members are prohibited from answering questions. Also, task force members are prohibited from interacting with the media. Indeed, were it not for the fact that such meetings must, by law, be open to the public, this gang of misfits would no doubt be meeting in secret, hiding their scheme to wipe out Washingtonians’ Freedom of Speech Rights.

Unlike the AG’s Domestic Terrorism and Mass Violence Task Force, their website does not contain a list of the task force’s members’ names and affiliations. At February 11th’s meeting, I counted twenty-three. These members were either representing a Far Left, Soros-funded and/or taxpayer-funded non-governmental organization, or they were on the task force because the AG’s Office believes they have some form of Leftist expertise.

The only expertise I noticed was their expertise in delusional ideology. The task force contains no self-proclaimed Christians nor anyone representing a Christian organization. Indeed, conservative and “right-wing” organizations did not have a single member on this task force. The meetings are held in crime-ridden Seattle, with most task force members attending via Zoom.

ESTABLISHES TWO CLASSES OF RESIDENTS

This statute creates & defines a “protected class.” These people are so special that the state must protect their feelings: “race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender expression or identity, or mental, physical, or sensory disability.” National origin and ancestry includes, of course, illegals. The statute defines a “bias incident” as a non-protected person’s “hostile expression of animus” toward a person in the “protected class.”

Since this statute does not define the term “hostile expression of animus,” it is left to this task force of haters to define. Based upon who is on the task force and who is not, we can only assume that this new term will include a frown on the face of a Conservative, Christian, Republican and/or Trump supporter, especially if he/she is “white,” while in the presence of a “protected person.”

This hotline will be designed to terrorize Americans and to drive a wedge between neighbors, friends, co-workers, et al who, when the word gets out about this hotline, will be afraid to talk to each other.

I REPEAT, THIS SORRY GROUP OF WOULD-BE DICTATORS WILL BE DEFINING “HOSTILE EXPRESSION OF ANIMUS.” I envision sane Americans rushing to Dermatologists for botox injections.

^The Seattle Area, where most of Washington’s Democrats live, WAS awash in Teslas until recently. Now, Tesla owners, most of whom buy into the Climate Change Hoax and most of whom are on the Left side of the political spectrum, are hiding their Teslas in their garages. It was just a matter of time before Liberals have turned on Liberals. It is just too dangerous to drive Teslas in and around Seattle with Tesla Rage on full display.

*Over half of the task force members don’t know if they are men or women so they announce their pronouns AND list pronouns in their signature lines. Add to that the fact that many of these confused individuals are also members of a racial and/or religious minority, and add to that the fact that all of them are Far Far Left Extremists, they represent a tiny, tiny statistical minority of Washington State’s population.