As the Biden Regime imported ever more illegals into Sanctuary Washington State, Democrats wanted to be sure they were comfortable. Taking from Americans and giving them free Obamacare, free housing, free food, free cell phones, free everything was not enough! They needed to give them special status. During the 2024 legislative session Democrats gave illegal aliens Super Citizen status by allowing them to work and giving them all types of employment licenses, without paying Social Security taxes.

Also, to ensure that Americans don’t hurt their feelings Democrats enacted a law during the same session that wipes out First Amendment Rights for America-born Americans, especially “white” Americans. Attorney General Ferguson put “immigrants” (it is likely some are illegal aliens) in charge of creating the “bias” hotline to chase down and label Americans who dare utter words which hurt the feelings of “immigrants” and others within “protected classes.”

DIANE ATTENDED TASK FORCE MEETING

The Attorney General’s office under Democrat Bob Ferguson established Bias Hotline task force to create the procedures, rules & regulations under which the “bias” hotline will operate. Pilot hotlines must be up and running by July 1, 2025 in three counties, King (Seattle), Clark (Vancouver) & Spokane, so the task force is working fast. I attended, via Zoom, their third meeting on February 11th; however, I was not allowed to ask questions. The public is allowed to make comments if they sign up in advance; however, the members are prohibited from answering questions. Also, task force members are prohibited from interacting with the media.

At first blush, it was obvious that the great majority of Washington State’s population had been excluded from applying for this task force. Indeed, given the fact that about half the members spoke with slight, moderate or heavy foreign accents, it was obvious Ferguson wanted to limit the number of American-born members. Indeed, one of the members Zoomed in from Gambia, West Africa. The task force meeting was lead by a Muslim woman.

Unlike the AG’s Domestic Terrorism and Mass Violence Task Force, their website does not contain a list of the “bias” hotline task force’s members. At February 11th’s meeting, I counted twenty-three. These members were either representing a Far Left, Soros-funded and/or taxpayer-funded non-governmental organization, or they were on the task force because the AG’s Office believes they have some form of Leftist expertise. The only expertise I noticed was their expertise in delusional ideology. The task force contains no self-proclaimed Christians nor anyone representing a Christian organization. Indeed, conservative and “right-wing” organizations did not have a single member on this task force. There are, however, eight members who don’t know if they are men or women and, thus, felt the need to announce the pronouns others were required to use when referring to them.

OREGON’S APPARATCHIKS TRAINING WASHINGTON’S

During this meeting the two head apparatchiks from the Oregon’s Bias Hotline were teaching this task force how to create a similar online and call-in reporting system. Authorized by a statute passed in 2019, Oregon’s has been up and running since 2020. These two had a lot of tips for attracting various kinds of hypersensitive, immature people to call in or report online how traumatized they are because someone said something they did not like.

I learned something very interesting from the two Oregon bureaucrats: A “victim” can report a “bias incident” that happened decades ago. Yes, they are that desperate to create stats to “prove” that Americans are racist, homophobic, xenophobic, et al! So, since I resided in Oregon until December 2020, last week I got on their online hotline and reported that, in July 2020, a BLM thug screamed “white privilege” at me just blocks from my home. I do not expect a response because I am “white.” However, if I do, I will write about it. Stay tuned.

NO CRIME, YET POLICE WILL VISIT YOU

The Washington statute which created this “bias” hotline and created “protected classes” did not create new crimes. Indeed, the statute clearly states that a “bias incident” is not a crime that can be prosecuted in court. Nevertheless, anyone in a “protected class” can call the “bias” hotline and name anyone who is not in a “protected class” because he/she said something the faux victim did not like. The target’s name will go into a database (and apparently remain forever), a “bias incident” report will be sent to law enforcement where the target lives and local police^ will visit the target’s house.

So, why does the statute require local law enforcement to get involved? To terrorize Americans? Embarrass the target in front of neighbors, relatives and friends? Hope the target gets upset enough to do or say something incriminating? This police encounter will no doubt be filmed. Will the video be uploaded into the hotline’s database available to the public, including the faux victim?

Besides terrorizing Americans more broadly (even those that never wind up on The List), I believe a key reason for this hotline is to allow the State of Washington to create a list of free-thinking Americans which can be used against them in a multitude of ways. When a person applies for a government job, will that agency first check The List before hiring? When applying for an electrician’s license will the applicant be denied because he/she is on The List? Will a person on The List be denied Section 8 Housing even though he/she qualifies? My mind goes wild with all the possibilities how The List could be used and abused.

This is a Soviet-style, Chinese Social Credit Score-type, unconstitutional statute. The Left wants & needs ever more haters & faux victims to feed the grievance industry, while diminishing free expression and terrorizing Americans who are not within the statute’s “protected classes.” Once all the bugs are worked out, this hotline tyranny will go statewide on January 1, 2027.

CREATING THE LIST OF AMERICANS TO PERSECUTE

The Progressives & Marxists who sponsored this bill say it is intended to help “victims of hate crimes” before a crime even happens. Say what? In reality, this statute will create a database of innocent Americans, undermine legitimate criminal investigations, and freeze, not just chill, speech & the press in Washington State. People will stop talking to others and writing to others except very close friends & relatives, for fear a Karen will report them to Washington’s version of the Gestapo.

And what about posts on social media? What about public meetings, such as city council meetings or school board meetings or county commissioner meetings? Both elected officials and the public will not be able to speak freely for fear someone will call the “bias” hotline. I have read this statute several times. I see nothing in it that prohibits a third party from calling the hotline to complain that he/she heard a “non-protected” person criticize a “protected” person.

And I can’t even imagine what this will do to the The Press in the State of Washington. There is nothing in this new law that excludes writers, editors, columnists, reporters from being targeted.

ESTABLISHES TWO CLASSES OF RESIDENTS

This statute creates & defines a “protected class.” These people are so special that the state must protect their feelings: “race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender expression or identity, or mental, physical, or sensory disability.” National origin and ancestry includes, of course, illegals. The statute defines a “bias incident” as a non-protected person’s “hostile expression of animus” toward a person in the “protected class.”

Since this statute does not define the term “hostile expression of animus,” it is left to this task force of haters to define. Based upon who is on the task force and who is not, we can only assume that this new term will include a frown on the face of a Conservative, Christian, Republican and/or Trump supporter, especially if he/she is “white,” while in the presence of a “protected person.”

This hotline will be designed to terrorize Americans and to drive a wedge between neighbors, friends, co-workers, et al who, when the word gets out about this hotline, will be afraid to talk to each other.

Time to gas up the U-Haul.

STATS SHOW FEW “HATE CRIMES”

The stats prove that this bill was passed and this hotline is being set up to keep the false narrative of “racism” alive and to continually expand the list of faux victims and faux racists.

Washington State has virtually no “hate crimes” among a population of 7.7 million: police reported 590 hate crimes to the FBI for 2022, of which 63% were related to race, ethnicity or ancestry, while 18% were related to sexual orientation and 10% were related to religion. In 2021 the number was 651. Although Black Lives Matter riots destroyed downtown Seattle in 2020 there were only 462 reported “hate crimes.”

This new statute and the hotline violates at least the following constitutional rights: 1) The right to confront your accuser; 2) Freedom of Speech; 3) Freedom of Thought, which is implied in the First Amendment; 4) Freedom of Religion; 5) Freedom of the Press, to name a few that quickly come to mind. Once it works its way up to the US Supreme Court it will be outlawed. In the meantime, how many “notches on their Gestapo gun belts” will the Karens of Washington State rack up?