At the urging of race-baiters and race grifters, in 2019 Oregon’s Democrat Legislature passed and Democrat Governor Kate Brown signed a bill on July 15, 2019, which set up a “bias” hotline for various kinds of hypersensitive, immature losers to call in or report online how traumatized they are because someone (that is, a white, heterosexual, Conservative or Christian American) said something in their presence they did not like. NOTE: The words do not have to be aimed at the offended, “protected person.” If two friends are talking and a “protected person” doesn’t like what they are talking about, they can file a “bias incident” report. Although the hotline was up and running at some point in 2020, I was not aware of it until last month. [We escaped Oregon in December 2020.]

Share

WE DON’T WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU, WHITEY!

Six weeks ago I learned about the hotline and, according to one of the hotline’s apparatchiks, a “victim” can report a “bias incident” that happened decades ago. Yes, they are that desperate to create stats to “prove” that Americans are racist, homophobic, xenophobic, et al! So, since I resided in Oregon when I was the “victim” of a racist attack, six weeks ago I got on their online hotline and reported it.^ In July 2020, four BLM thugs, driving around my West Linn neighborhood terrorizing white pedestrians, screamed “white privilege” at me. To date I have not received a response and I do not expect one because I am “white.” However, if I do, I will write about it. Stay tuned.

Both Oregon and Washington’s hotline statutes divide people into two classes: “protected class” and “non-protected class.” Members of the “protected class” vary slightly between the two states (see article below about Washington’s statute). I won’t waste my time and yours naming those whom our overlords believe are unsocialized waifs unable to interact with others, and whom they deem to be capable people who can handle themselves in all social settings. The obvious intent of both statutes is to divide people into “victims” and “oppressors” based mostly on skin hue and “sexual identity.” The concept of “sexual identity” was created about a decade ago to manufacture yet another group of fake victims they could pretend to help. This concept is getting stale. I await, with great anticipation, the next group of sufferers they create 1) to grift more tax dollars and 2) to further terrorize Normal Americans.

The underlying goals are twofold: 1) To terrorize Normal Americans into keeping non-approved thoughts to themselves, and 2) To make people afraid to talk to others for fear they will say the “wrong thing” and wind up on the government’s “bias incident” list, which will be used in numerous ways to punish the “offender.”

NOT A CRIME: WHY ARE POLICE BEING TRAINED TO SPOT “BIAS?”

Have you noticed? Ever since George Floyd died of a Fentanyl overdose following his arrest in Minneapolis, Defund the Police Democrats have been trying to turn police officers into social workers. Actually, this asinine thought has been floating around in their demented brains for some time. Oregon has been training police to be social workers for several years now by teaching them when and how to get involved in situations which are not crimes. Keep in mind: Actual social workers are 99% Woke Social Justice Warriors because Normal Americans can’t eat the Leftist cow manure needed in order to get such a degree AND to keep one’s license.* One of the first steps in turning police into Social Justice Warriors is accomplished by driving Normal Americans out of law enforcement.

The Oregon Department of Justice and the Center for Policing Excellence offer training to law enforcement agencies on “bias response” and “equitable policing.” “Equitable policing” is another term for letting non-white suspects get away with crimes that whites would be arrested and charged for. It also means responding to every report from a non-white or “sexual identity” person as fully truthful, ignoring all evidence to the contrary. In some departments, police officers are being rewarded & promoted based upon how many “bias incidents” and “bias crimes” they are involved in and how they handle them.

The Oregon DOJ Civil Rights Unit also provides training on bias response, including hate crimes, “bias incidents,” (by statutes these are NOT crimes) and working with “victims.” How can a person be a “victim” when no crime was committed? The training covers topics such as “implicit bias,” “microaggressions,” and how to interrupt bias. Implicit bias and microaggressions are fantasies created by power-mad cultural Marxists to divide Americans. IF, if, if they exist, these are not crimes; therefore, police’s only role here is to terrorize Normal Americans who are deemed to belong to a “non-protected class.”

OREGON’S APPARATCHIKS ARE TRAINING WASHINGTON’S

As my readers know, many Americans on the Left Coast refer to California, Oregon and Washington as COW because, when one state comes up with yet another idea to limit our freedoms, the other two eventually copy it. Oregon is about seven years ahead of Washington in shutting down free speech and free expression.

During the February 11th meeting the two head apparatchiks from the Oregon’s Bias Hotline were teaching Washington’s Bias Hotline task force how to create a similar call-in and online reporting system. When a faux victim calls in or files an online report, the hotline employees AND law enforcement are required to refer them to “support services,” which could involve receiving taxpayer-funded “reparations.” Annually, the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission is required to review and report on the “bias incidents” data. This data is collected to inform policymakers, law enforcement, and the community going forward so they can draft ever more laws and regulations which chip, chip, chips away at ever more of our precious First Amendment Rights and other rights guaranteed by our precious Bill of Rights.

If your name gets on Oregon’s or Washington’s list as an “oppressor” there is no way to confront your accuser nor get your name off the list. Thus, these statutes violate the 1st, 5th, and 6th Amendments of the US Constitution.

FROM OREGON’S WEBSITE:

Report a Bias Crime or Incident

According to Oregon’s statute a “bias incident is any hostile expression that may be motivated by another person’s race, color, disability, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity.” A “bias incident” can be verbal, physical, or visual, and can target someone in a “protected class,” a family member, or even someone incorrectly perceived to be in a “protected class.”

Examples could include:

Name calling; using a racial, ethnic, or other slur to identify someone; or using degrading language. [An illegal alien or “person of color” can call a “white” American names to his heart’s content, which happened to this writer.]

Creating racist or derogatory graffiti or images/drawings. [ “Get out of your house, gringo, I want to move in” does not qualify. (This actually happened to an acquaintance after Biden’s cartel buddies moved into his neighborhood .)]

Imitating someone with a disability, or imitating someone’s cultural norm or practice. [Americans, don’t you dare wear a sombrero on Cinco de Mayo.]

Threatening to physically harm a person, their family, or their property based on their perceived protected class. [I was threatened, but I am not a member of the statute’s precious “protected class.”]

If you believe you are the victim of a bias crime or incident, we want to hear from you. For more information about reporting and what happens to the information you share with us, please click here.

Oregon’s Bias Hotline claims, as of February 2025, they have received over 10,000 reports of “bias incidents” and “bias crimes” which means Oregon has at least 10,000 residents who have no class, no dignity and crave attention.

^DIANE’S BIAS REPORT:

This email is a copy of the report you submitted and is being sent to you at your request. If you have expressed interest in us following up with you, we will reach out to you directly. If you have any follow-up questions, please visit our website at StandAgainstHate.Oregon.gov



Targeted persons protected class:

Color, National Origin, Race,

Additional Targeted Classes:



Name of targeted person/victim: Diane L Gruber



Age of targeted person/victim: 60+



Incident Date: Friday, July 17, 2020



Incident Description: 4 BLM thugs in a car stopped & screamed "white privilege" at me & my friend because we are white. On 2/11/25 I learned of your hotline AND that I could report an old bias incident. I now know names of two of the racists.



Was the offender known to the targeted person/victim: No



What is/was the targeted person/victim’s relationship to the offender (classmate, stranger, etc.): Stranger



Incident City: West Linn



Incident address or cross streets: A Street



Incident county, waterway or reservation: Clackamas



Incident Setting: Other Public Setting



Have you reported this to law enforcement: No



If reported to law enforcement, which agency/dept?:



I would like a follow-up call from the Bias Response Hotline: Yes



I would like a referral to law enforcement: No



I would like a referral to community partner agency: Yes



As the reporter, what is your relationship to the incident?: Target/Victim



Name of reporter: DIANE L. GRUBER



Pronouns:



Phone number:



Email: dianelgruber@gmail.com



Preferred Language: English



Accessibility Needs:



Requested a copy of the email: True



Date Submitted: Tuesday, February 11, 2025 3:47 PM

***** CONFIDENTIALITY NOTICE ***** This e-mail may contain information that is privileged, confidential, or otherwise exempt from disclosure under applicable law. If you are not the addressee or it appears from the context or otherwise that you have received this e-mail in error, please advise me immediately by reply e-mail, keep the contents confidential, and immediately delete the message and any attachments from your system.

END OF DIANE’S BIAS INCIDENT REPORT

*It came as no surprise to me to learn that Trump’s first would-be assassin’s parents are BOTH social workers. Social Work is no longer a profession which helps individuals in need. It demands that its members actively strive for the racist, anti-law & order, asinine notion of “social justice.” It requires aspiring & practicing social workers to advocate for Leftist/Marxist political & social change and take part in political action on behalf of “marginalized" people & groups. The Left has never defined just who these “marginalized” people are nor where they live.

By necessity, this requires social workers to ignore the problems & needs of clients from all other groups. For the last two decades plus, American social workers and social work students have been required to engage in effective activism to change American society into a racial caste system within a Socialist/Marxist nation. Indeed, The National Association of Social Workers (NASW) Code of Ethics lists “Social Justice” as its key mission. If a licensed social worker does not comply, they will lose their license and their employment.*