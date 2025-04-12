When he was still attorney general, Governor Bob Ferguson carefully chose who would be on his “Hate Crimes & Bias Incidents” Hotline task force. He wanted to be sure that no “closet” Christians or Conservatives or Republicans or, (kryptonite to Bob) Trump voters were able to sneak onto the task force. He appears to have reached his goal. And, as an extra bonus, he appointed members, about half, who are so afraid that others can’t discern whether they are male or female, they announce their pronouns when introducing themselves and list pronouns in their signature lines.

FIFTEEN GENDERS

One should not be surprised that this miserable group of unemployables and mentally tipsy has created a “victims intake form” which forces their precious faux victims into a fantasyland of 15 genders. SEE PHOTO ABOVE. Most of the task force members could not define all of the “genders,” since some were created by The Left just yesterday. The LGBTQIA+ blah, blah, blah lobby demanded that these categories be included in order to further confuse the mentally ill, the emotional cripples and the various misfits who fill out the form.

I call them “unemployable” because most of them could not hold down a job in the private sector. Indeed, of the task force members who declared (I have attended two meetings via Zoom) who they “represent,” it appears they all work for government agencies or NGOs, which means they are all sucking off our tax dollars, directly or indirectly, while providing little or no benefit for the public. Their main “skill” is hatred for others and the impulse to bully others.

FERGUSON’S GOALS

Based upon the words in the statute and the words I heard uttered by task force members, the hotline’s purpose is fourfold: 1) Divide Americans and make certain Americans fearful to talk to certain others, 2) Beef up the stats they will be collecting to justify their existence and convince the public that racists, sexists, homophobes, transphobes, xenophobes and phobes The Left has not yet invented can be found behind every bush, 3) Create ever more helpless, hapless faux victims who expect Big Brother to protect them from hurt feelings, and 4) Create a list of “wrong think” Americans to be used against them for the rest of their lives.

Ferguson did not want Christians (61% of the state’s population) or Conservatives (56%) or Republicans (28%) or Independents (19%), especially “white” hetersexuals, to be involved in creating the hotline because these are the Americans he has already labeled as “abusers” and “oppressors” and “wrong thinkers,” and will thus have their First Amendment Rights truncated as soon as this hotline is up and running statewide (January 1, 2027). [The pilot hotline will be up and running on July 1, 2025 in King, Clark and Spokane Counties only.]

The powerful chair of this task force is a Muslim lady (2% of the state’s residents are Muslims). Based upon their accents, about one-third of task force members were not born in America while only 15% of the Washington’s population were born in another country. Ferguson put “immigrants” (no doubt some of them are illegal aliens) in charge of creating this hotline to chase down and list (for future abuse) Americans who dare utter words which hurt the feelings of “immigrants” and others within newly created “protected classes.”

Add to that, the fact that many of these confused individuals are also members of a racial and/or religious minority, and add to that the fact that all of them are Far Far Left Extremists, they represent a tiny, tiny statistical minority of Washington State’s population.

ESTABLISHES TWO CLASSES OF RESIDENTS

The “Hate Crimes & Bias Incidents Hotline” statute creates & defines a “protected class.” These people are so special that the state must protect their feelings: “race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender expression or identity, or mental, physical, or sensory disability.” National origin and ancestry includes, of course, illegals. The statute defines a “bias incident” as a non-protected person’s “hostile expression of animus” toward a person in the “protected class.”

Since this statute does not define the term “hostile expression of animus,” it is left to this task force of haters to define. Based upon who is on the task force and who is not, we can only assume that this new term will include a frown on the face of a Conservative, Christian, Republican and/or Trump supporter, especially if he/she is “white,” while in the presence of a “protected person.”

This sorry group of would-be dictators will be defining “hostile expression of animus.” I envision sane Americans rushing to Dermatologists for botox injections to eliminate frowns.