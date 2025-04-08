If Elon and his DOGE team can hunt down and shut down waste, fraud, abuse and grift within the federal government, saving We The People trillions of tax dollars, why can’t someone do the same at every level of government, especially at the state and county levels in Blue States. The grift is massive in COW, for example?^

Glen Morgan, with We The Governed, came up with this idea before I did, and will be holding a free DOGE training class at the Church of the Nazarene, 1040 Cedar St, Raymond, WA, on Wednesday, April 16th at 5PM. For more information, you can contact Jan Davis, the Pacific County GOP chair, at janpcrpchair@gmail.com.

Glen is focused on helping train activists on how to become more effective at uncovering and exposing fraud, waste, abuse, incompetence, and other ways our state and local governments squander our tax dollars every day. These initial classes help interested people learn how to more effectively use the public records act, Public Disclosure Commission website, public databases, and whistleblower resources to produce more effective reports and help focus on the problem areas where you live.

Glen has advised me that these are the DOGE training classes he has scheduled so far. The first one is in Tumwater, Thursday, April 10th:

DOGE Washington Training Now… | We the Governed

“I have finalized the ones in Tumwater, Marysville, and Tacoma. The one in Kelso has the date nailed down, but I just want to verify the location. Then, I have another 7 or more after that. Many on the way. I've been requested to come to other states, which I might do. Glen”