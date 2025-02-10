The United States Agency for International Development, a slush fund for Leftists to grift off of OUR tax dollars, is also a $40 billion driver of regime change abroad. And now the evidence suggests that it, along with the CIA, were behind the 2019 impeachment of Trump — an illegal regime change effort at home. To learn more, read Michael Shellenberger’s report or watch his five-minute video wherein he runs down the complex rabbit hole the Deep State created to get rid of a constitutionally elected president.

This American believes that, using money taken from We The People to create fake “evidence” to get rid of a president who was elected by We The People, is treason. Attorney General Pam Bondi should put together a team of investigators and prosecutors to turn over every slimy rock until We The People learn who the traitors are. Everyone who was involved in this second attempt to overthrow the President of the United States (the Russian Collusion Hoax was the first attempt) should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.