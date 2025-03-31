The bar chart above shows the massive increase in illegal aliens receiving Social Security numbers after Biden opened up our borders.

A speech Elon gave in Wisconsin over the weekend was absolutely mind boggling. If you don’t have time to watch the entire speech, please fast forward to the 39-minute mark in this video where Elon and a DOGE staff member explain how illegals are defrauding We The People in an even more massive, and ONGOING, method than we knew. Grifters, bureaucrats & Democrats, of course, have known about this FOR YEARS.

DOGE stumbled upon the fact that 5.5 Million illegal aliens had obtained Social Security numbers during Biden's tenure. With these numbers, they are receiving numerous, expensive welfare benefits funded by YOUR labors, and they have registered to vote. Some did vote in the 2024 election and their names have been turned over to the Department of Justice for possible prosecution. Over 1.3 Million of these illegals are currently on Medicaid, sucking up medical resources Americans are entitled to. With April 15th fast approaching, it surely warms your heart to know that your money is going to foreigners who break OUR laws everyday they remain here.