We have a long time acquaintance who is a realtor. About six years ago, she told me that the rules which controlled her license contained violations of her First Amendment rights. These DEI and CRT ethics rules even applied to a realtor’s personal life and off-work hours. Thus, she posted very little in her own name. Even “liking” a post could cause her problems. She created an Avatar so that she could freely express herself on social media. I was disgusted, but not shocked. Indeed, well over a decade ago I learned that licensed social workers were required, by their licensing authority, to perform the duties, not of true social workers, but of Social Justice Warriors. If not, they would lose the licenses they need to hold a variety of jobs in the “helping professions.”

DEI, CRT, Cultural Marxism, Economic Marxism and various other ideologies are so entrenched and so well-funded that they have reached into every nook and cranny of our lives. Many anti-free speech rules are so well hidden as to be undetectable until you run afoul of these rules and/or become a target. You may not care that Christians are being chased out of these two professions. Fair enough. Perhaps you will care when you can’t find a social worker, psychologist, psychiatrist, etc. who understands your problem or treats you with respect because he/she views you as an “oppressor.”

Share

WHAT DO REALTORS & SOCIAL WORKERS HAVE IN COMMON?

On the surface, realtors and social workers, both trained and licensed professionals, have little in common. One works helping owners buy and sell real estate. The other allegedly helps people with personal problems. However, like way too many professional licensing authorities, both have been taken over by the Woke Left, the Far Left, Marxists, Progressives, or whatever these haters are calling themselves this week. The number one targets of both the National Association of Realtors (NAR) and the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) seem to be Christians.^ They are chasing Christians out of these professions.

There is a big difference between social workers and realtors, and I am not referring to the obvious. The Delusional Left started infiltrating the realtor business relatively recently compared to the “helping professions,” which they have been toxifying for generations. Indeed, I suggest that there are few Christians left in the “helping professions,” relative to their numbers in America’s population, because The Left’s takeover of colleges, which train these professionals, was completed in the 1980s. I first noticed the takeover was complete in the late 1990s when I was handling my last adoption. A state-sanctioned social worker must approve of the adoption, or it will never happen. When I went to her office to pick up the report, I felt like I had entered the set of a sci-fi movie. Based upon all the photos of the happy couples with their new son or daughter, the overlords (State of Oregon) in this brave new world only allowed gay couples to adopt children. That frightened me because my clients were heterosexual.

The NASW’s Code of Ethics lists “Social Justice” as the second most important goal of a social worker. What, oh, what does that even mean? The America Last Cult keeps throwing around this nonsensical term as a weapon against common sense, but no one has ever bothered to define it. No doubt, that is because THEY don’t even know what “Social Justice” means.

HUNTING DOWN & KICKING CHRISTIANS OUT OF REALTOR PROFESSION

There are certain Democrat-funded groups, such as homosexual lobbies, who train people to troll the internet and/or visit businesses with one goal: find a way to put a Christian-owned business out of business, or a way to make a Christian unemployed and, perhaps, unemployable. No doubt this is what happened to Wilson Fauber.

Mr. Fauber has been a realtor in Virginia for 44 years. He is also a Christian minister. When the goons found out this Christian was running for Staunton City Council, they unleashed their online (paid?) goons who spent weeks pawing through Mr. Fauber’s social media posts. [Likely, they were looking for many other victims at the same time.] They couldn’t find any dirty posts: No porn, no profanity, no suggestive photos, no derogatory remarks about “protected persons.” Nothing. They did find a February 13, 2015 biblical reference. The haters turned that into the NAR and the Leftists who control NAR labeled Mr. Fauber as a “hater.”

The NAR’s standard of practice code says real estate agents “must not use harassing speech, epithets, or slurs based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender.”

Last week, the Founding Freedoms Law Center attorneys argued the final ethics appeal on behalf of Wilson Fauber, who had been found guilty by the Virginia Association of REALTORs (VAR) of ethical violations, including “hate speech” against the “LGBTQ+ community” for Biblical messages he shared about marriage and sexuality on his personal Facebook page. VAR also found him to be in violation of another ethics provision simply for sharing publicly the ethics charges brought against him, VAR’s unethical and unconstitutional gag rule for anyone it seeks to punish. The VAR appeals panel has now ruled against Mr. Fauber, upholding the original decision as final.

Now, Mr. Fauber has no further recourse but to bring a lawsuit against the REALTOR association for violating both his Freedom of Speech & Religious Rights. In addition to officially being deemed a “discriminator” by the VAR, as punishment Mr. Fauber has been ordered to undergo multiple re-education programs, apparently to rid him of his Biblical convictions, and to pay a fine. If he fails to do these, he could have his REALTOR membership suspended, as has already happened to another pastor in Montana recently because the same group of haters, the LGBTQ, filed a complaint against his First Amendment Rights.

Without membership in REALTOR, it’s virtually impossible to make a living as a real estate agent/broker since membership is required to access the online Multiple Listing Services.

“This is an attack not only on my Christian faith, but on every REALTOR who wishes to express their conscientious or faith-based opinions about important moral issues,” said Mr. Fauber. That, Mr. Fauber, is the whole point. This hate-filled group wants to push Christians like you, everyone of you, into the closet.

IN SHORT: Anti-Christian and anti-Christianity rules, regulations and even statutes have slithered into our society like tapeworms, and are sucking out the lifeblood of America, the very Christianity which built this nation into the freest nation on earth. Will four years of Trump 47 be able to remedy this?

^From NASW’S Code of Ethics: Social workers promote social justice and social change with and on behalf of clients. “Clients” is used inclusively to refer to individuals, families, groups, organizations, and communities. Social workers are sensitive to cultural and ethnic diversity and strive to end discrimination, oppression, poverty, and other forms of social injustice.