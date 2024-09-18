AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

John Vezmar
Sep 18

Democrat President Jimmy Carter, his surrogate, Andrew Young, and his Democrat colleagues roundly criticized, lambasted and then sanctioned South Africa because of its apartheid policies. Apartheid is an abomination said the nation's Democrats. Today, Democrats endorse DEI apartheid.

Will B
Sep 18

In this day and age our Lord and savior Jesus Christ is mocked and being a conversative republican automically makes you the enemy. DEI is only beneficial to the ones that follow the liberals script. Great article, Diane.

