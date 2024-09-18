Holly was persecuted and harassed out of her job after human resources discovered she was both a Christian and a Conservative. The fact that she is white, probably did not help her. In her own words, Holly explains what happens to Normal Americans who work for the State of Washington:

“In March 2021, the employees of the Washington State Department of Social & Health Services, Elder Abuse & Neglect Unit, were required to attend diversity sensitivity training via Zoom. As an investigator I had worked in this department for over four years and had a spotless record. Indeed, my skills were so respected that I was training new employees. At this training session, the leader divided the employees into groups based upon “identity.” I was put in the “white” group. We were told we could speak freely and need not be concerned about repercussions. I announced that I was a Christian Conservative who had been discriminated against because of my beliefs. This announcement came after several others declared the same identity.

The following day, I later learned, my supervisor received several complaints about me “coming out” as a Conservative Christian. Approximately one week later, the human resources department opened an investigation on me. Obviously, the diversity training session was being used to ferret out free thinking employees. In May I was advised of the investigation and asked to respond to the allegations. During the interview, I was asked several questions about my Conservative values, my Christian beliefs, and if I was involved in January 6th. I had friends who went to Washington DC on 01/06/21 to express their constitutional rights and to attend President Trump’s rally, but I did not go. Each question was geared to “frame” me in some fashion.

During the interview, I mentioned there were other state employees (no name dropping) who shared my values and had conversations with me during lunch time or prior to working hours. I was told that they were not being disciplined. I found this odd. I suspect I was purged and they were not because I stood up to them, and the others were cowards who promised to change their ideology to conform with woke nonsense.

In July I was ‘found guilty.’ I had two weeks to decide whether to resign (and maintain my retirement benefits) or to fight the allegations. I knew that the State of Washington was purging Christians & Conservatives from state employment; and thus, I had no chance of winning. I resigned, found a job in a Red State and moved. I searched high and low for civil rights attorneys in Washington State to take my case, but to no avail. They seemed to be intimidated by the State. I went to a well-known conservative journalist who never aired my story. I was literally thrown away.

NOTE: Prior to me learning about the investigation,Washington State put out a survey asking what the ‘perfect’ state employee looks like. They asked questions about political and religious affiliations, DEI, and other segregating questions. The results came in, and I was certainly not their top pick. They claimed the survey was anonymous but I know they could see who had responded. We were reminded daily to take the survey. I suspect that employees answered the questions to please the DEI bullies, not as they really viewed the perfect employee.”