The“Get Real” pundits discuss how pervasive the Southern Poverty Law Center’s race baiting and race grifting is. Too many Americans have, over the years, believed the big pile of cow manure being spread by SPLC. Indeed, many are not aware that what they believe to be true were big fat lies created out of whole cloth by the overpaid grifters at SPLC. Diane discusses her 2018 interviews with two reporters, one with the Portland Tribune and the other with the Oregonian, the biggest newspaper in the state. They assumed, though they had never met her, that she was a “white supremacist.” Ha! George discusses how the founder of a charity helping people in Uganda (George is very active in this charity) was labeled by SPLC as a “hater.”

Steve & George discuss how Europe is being invaded by and taken over by Muslims and other Third World thugs who are killing whites. Because he was white, the police handcuffed the stabbing victim as he was bleeding out & died, because he was a white Englishman and the attacker was an Indian Sikh who was allowed by law to carry a large dagger.

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CORRECTION: When Diane was discussing the SPLC-inspired attack on the Family Research Council in Washington DC, in 2012, she said both the security guard and the domestic terrorist were killed. Both survived. The security guard tackled the shooter despite the fact that his arm had been shot. When the would-be killer was interviewed by detectives he was asked how he knew the address. He clearly stated he found the FRC’s address on the SPLC’s website’s Hate Map.

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The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on June 10th. This retired Oregon attorney joined them, via phone, from our mountain cabin in the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota, near Mt. Rushmore. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.