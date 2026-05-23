An organization can take pride when the race-baiting, hate-promoting, indicted Southern Poverty Law Center targets them: Whatever that organization is doing is benefiting Americans and protecting our freedoms, or else SPLC would not bother putting them on their hate list.

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WHAT IS A CONSTITUTIONAL SHERIFF?

Before you read the scam the SPLC issued about “constitutional sheriffs,” let’s define the terms:

The difference between a Constitutional sheriff and a non-Constitutional sheriff is easy to discern. A Constitutional sheriff will not obey any laws, rules, regulations, edicts and executive orders that are in violation of either the US Constitution, including the Bill of Rights, or the state’s constitution. A sheriff that does not respect his residents’ constitutional rights will obey all statutes, rules, regulations and edicts signed by politicians & bureaucrats. He/she will not do any research to determine if his/her actions are constitutional, instead will merely take marching orders from his/her government overlords.

SPLC PUT CONSTITUTIONAL SHERIFFS ON PHONY HATE LIST

As you read this, take all SPLC’s claims with a huge block of salt. After orchestrating Charlotteville, the SPLC, Democrats, et al have been misquoting President Trump. You can’t expect them to accurately quote the men named in this diatribe:

“In 2024, the constitutional sheriffs movement was dominated by the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA), whose advisory board is led by former Graham County, Arizona, Sheriff Richard Mack and Sam Bushman, an IT guy and online radio network owner who has close ties to white supremacists.

Diane’s Note: SPLC claims Bushman is a “white supremacist” and was involved in the “Unite The Right” rally in Charlottesville, VA in August 2017. We now know that SPLC funded this event in order to create more hate and more racism.

The group continued to portray itself as constitutional defenders, even as they simultaneously tried to undermine the constitutional process through promoting their inaccurate beliefs about the supremacy of the county sheriff.

Throughout the year, CSPOA marketed its organization and beliefs to law enforcement, domestic extremists and anyone else who would listen. It continued to share conspiracies with its members, the public, and law enforcement, while bringing a level of theatrics to all their activities.

Diane’s Note: SPLC defines “domestic terrorists” as Americans who want less government control of our lives, and all Trump voters. SPLC’s use of the term has nothing to do with violence. Under federal law, however, the term “domestic terrorism” is strictly defined by statute. The primary legal definition is found in the U.S. Criminal Code at 18 U.S.C. § 2331(5). The Left has cornered the market on domestic terrorism, increasing the frequency and the intensity (more assaults, murders) in recent years because they are losing at the ballot box.

In 2024, the organization’s prime focuses were alleged voter fraud, the development of so-called constitutional sanctuary counties, and the supposed dangers posed by immigrants.

Prior to the 2024 presidential election, CSPOA helped promote voter fraud conspiracies by hosting an April event in Las Vegas, Nevada, which included a who’s who of election deniers. Directly after the presidential election, the group went radio silent on the topic, with no immediate criticism of the 2024 election that resulted in the election of their preferred presidential candidate.

Diane’s Note: ”Election Deniers!” I get a kick out of this term. According to The Left, any American who noticed the “irregularities” in the 2020 election which put a basement-dwelling dementia patient in the White House is an “election denier.” Yet, many Democrats, including Hillary Clinton, are still denying that one Donald J. Trump won the 2016 presidential election. And, after Trump won the 2024 election in a landslide, Useful Idiots (called “pack mules” by their leaders) have taken to the streets to proclaim that he is not really America’s president, election deniers all.

In 2024, both CSPOA and constitutional sheriff Larry Kendrick of Idaho’s Owyhee County promoted another dangerous idea called the Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates. The doctrine is a Protestant belief regarding “divine justice.” Its modern-day interpretation asserts that disobedience against the government is justified when it goes against “God’s law.” Sheriff Kendrick cited it while saying it was important to stand against “political despots” who are “in open rebellion against God.”

Diane’s Note: The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates, which existed in England long before the Declaration of Independence was signed, establishes that when a supreme authority (such as a king, president, or federal government) issues an edict or law that is grossly unjust, unconstitutional, or contrary to moral law, the lower-ranking officials (such as governors, mayors, judges, or sheriffs) are not obligated to blindly obey. They must actively shield and protect the citizens under their care from the overreach or enforcement actions of the higher authority.

CSPOA has centered the doctrine in its work to create so-called constitutional counties, especially through its work with the Florida Foundation for Freedom. A model county ordinance encouraged county commissioners to invoke the doctrine and refuse to follow or enforce any federal law they believed to be unconstitutional. The constitutional county, sometimes called constitutional sanctuary county, plan basically seeks to grant nullification powers to county government. CSPOA Florida state director Bill Mitchell has stated the Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates exists to protect community members “from state or federal governmental encroachment, upon the God-given rights and privileges of its citizens.”

Diane’s Note: Re-read the above paragraph. Isn’t this exactly what The Left has been doing with their anti-ICE riots and their “sanctuaries” for illegal aliens?

During the second half of the year, CSPOA pivoted to immigration. It used the rhetoric of invasion to describe undocumented immigration, shared conspiracies, and called on sheriffs to investigate the Department of Justice (DOJ), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and White House alleging they were “effectively aiding and abetting those who invade our borders.”

Diane’s Note: The invasion of 21 Million foreigners into America could not have happened without massive assistance from the Biden Regime AND Americans’ tax dollars.

In early December 2024, CSPOA distributed a press release declaring the group’s “full support for the proposed deportation initiatives outlined by former President Donald Trump and former ICE Director Tom Homan.” The group encouraged sheriffs to be “proactive” in trying to work with the incoming president to help with his mass deportation goals.

Despite CSPOA’s persistent efforts to radicalize sheriffs and the public, some groups that worked closely with CSPOA in the past were quiet in 2024. This included the Gorilla Learning Institute in California, which previously claimed to be helping find funds for CSPOA, and We the People for Constitutional Sheriffs in Iowa, which had supported the development of CSPOA counties in the state.”

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