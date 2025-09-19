Americans who live in or have lived in Portland in the last decade-plus don’t need to be told that Antifa IS a domestic terrorist organization. Finally, President Trump has announced that he will be designating Antifa, which was birthed in Portland, Oregon in 2007, an official “domestic terrorist organization.” What took him so long? These anarchists were terrorizing residents on the West Coast long before Trump announced his candidacy in June 2015.

Antifa and Black Lives Matter joined forces in 2020 to murder at least 25 innocents (half of whom were black) and caused over $2 billion in property damage nationwide, including to federal & state property in multiple blue states. On May 31, 2020, Trump 45 tweeted: “The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.” Except for putting some Antifa leaders on the terrorist watchlist, he never followed through. Could that be because his AG and FBI Director at that time, Bill Barr & Chris Wray, were Deep State creatures who would not investigate and prosecute?

TRUMP’S 9/17/25 POST ON TRUTH SOCIAL

“I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Wednesday night. “I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices.”

Earlier this week, Vice President J.D. Vance said, while filling in as host of The Charlie Kirk Show podcast, that the government is “going to go after the NGO network that foments and facilitates and engages in violence.” Vance spoke with senior Trump advisor Stephen Miller on the episode about “all the ways we are trying to figure out how to prevent this festering violence we are seeing on the far left.”

ANTIFA: DEMOCRATS’ FOOT SOLDIERS

Democrat Party leaders did not create the Ku Klux Klan in the formal sense. They didn’t hold a meeting to decide that they needed a terrorism department to keep African Americans and Southern Republicans terrorized. But the Democrat Party in the former slave states DID make use of the KKK and coordinate KKK activities with their own, especially during election seasons. And EVERY Klan member was a Democrat.

Like the Ku Klux Klan, Democrat leaders in the 21st Century did not hold a meeting to create this terrorism arm of the Democrat Party. But, when the fledgling Antifa group was first becoming noticed in the Rose City, Portland’s Democrat leaders encouraged them by not arresting them when they committed crimes. Hell, it took the Soros DA five days to issue an arrest warrant for a known Antifa thug after he murdered someone who was wearing a red hat. The local media covered for them so Antifa grew in numbers, strength and funding. When Trump was elected in 2016, Democrat leaders throughout the West Coast, wink, wink, nod, nod, set them loose against perceived Trump supporters.*

Antifa’s standard MO would be to seek out and label outdoor events as “fascist” or “right wing.” Then, their thugs came out from under the rocks where they lived, and went to that event, screaming vile names at attendees, throwing smoke bombs and other objects, and too often assaulting attendees. Local media and elected Democrats would blame the event’s organizers and legitimate attendees for “inciting” the Antifa violence.

A recent example of this Antifa technique could be seen in Seattle^ this June. A Christian group received a permit to use a city park for their prayer event. Antifa called out their goons claiming that “fascists” were gathering. This peaceful, unarmed group of families with little kids was violently attacked by Antifa and a militant LGBTQ+ gang. Masked goons screamed in their faces, hurled objects, shoved, punched, and tried to drive these parents and kids out of the public park with brute force. One police officer was injured and 23 thugs were arrested. NEVERTHELESS, the Democrat mayor blamed the Christians for the violence, even though not one of them was arrested. [I am willing to bet that only 2 or 3 out of the 23 were prosecuted.]

Antifa members were well funded during the January 6, 2021 US Capitol protests. The Capitol Police allowed their busses to drive around barricades, right up to the steps to unload hundreds of Antifa thugs, each being paid $45 per hour, according to the thugs themselves. When Antifa anarchists get arrested they aren’t worried about lingering in jail for long. There is a well-funded system that quickly assign them an attorney, pays for that attorney and pays to bail them out.

ANTIFA: THE GASLIGHTING IS IN THEIR NAME

Antifa, short for anti-fascist, uses fascism tactics to terrorize anyone or any group they claim is “right wing,” a term they stretch way beyond any semblance of reality. Described as a highly organized group of terrorists and anarchists, Antifa does not have nationwide leaders or a nationwide organizational structure. Instead, it’s a loosely tied collection of local terrorists, terrorist-want-to-bes & hangers-on. There are multiple autonomous and semi-autonomous groups across the United States with most organizing themselves into local cells in Blue cities.

Rose City Antifa, for example, claims its goal is “any work that prevents fascist organizing, and when that is not possible, provides consequences to fascist organizers.” This is a lie. According to a journalist who recently went undercover to attend their training, their ultimate goal is the overthrow of the federal government.

Antifa doesn’t just prowl the streets assaulting law-abiding Americans. According to Mark Bray, an organizer for “Occupy Wall Street,” who wrote a handbook for Antifa terrorists in 2017, “Anti-fascists conduct research on the far right online, in person, and sometimes through infiltrations; they dox them, push central milieux to disown them, pressure bosses to fire them … But it’s also true that some of them punch Nazis in the face and don't apologize for it.”

For more information about Antifa, check out Andy Ngo’s book, “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.” Published in 2021, it has recently been updated.

WILL AG BONDI BE ABLE TO USE RICO?

President Trump has suggested that that FBI and DOJ could use the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, a federal law targeting organized crime, to bring racketeering charges against people who are funding Antifa. Going up the funding chain to prosecute the NGOs, the people, the Marxist foundations, et al, who fund the street anarchists is key to RICO prosecutions. Like many Leftist organizations who closed up when USAID was defunded, most Antifa cells will hopefully shrivel and die once their funding is cut.

“I’ve asked Pam [Bondi] to look into that in terms of bringing RICO cases against them—criminal RICO,” Trump told reporters on Monday. Once officially designated, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security could consider Antifa a priority in its domestic terror threat assessments.

Senator Bill Cassidy (D-LA) celebrated Trump’s designation announcement on Wednesday. “Antifa seized upon a movement of legitimate grievances to promote violence and anarchy, working against justice for all,” he said in a statement. “The President is right to recognize the destructive role of Antifa by designating them domestic terrorists.”

ANTIFA IS NOT JUST AN IDEA, IT IS AN ORGANIZATION OF VIOLENT MISFITS

*In August 2017, former Speaker of the US House Nancy Pelosi (who has been representing the San Francisco area for decades) and Senator Dianne Feinstein, former Mayor of San Francisco, advertised for Antifa thugs to come to San Francisco’s Crissy Park to shut down Patriot Prayer’s Free Speech Rally. Patriot Prayer had a permit, but cancelled their rally for fear that someone would get hurt after they learned that SF police had been told to stand down, allow the anarchists and the rally goers to co-mingle.

^The Seattle Area Antifa gang, building strength in the 2010s, called themselves Puget Sound John Brown Gun Club. It was formed by former members of the Anti-Racist Action Network, which was active in the US from 1987 to 2013. It’s head thug, Willem Van Spronsen, was a lifelong anarchist who was killed by police in 2019 while he was trying to bomb an occupied ICE detention facility in Tacoma.