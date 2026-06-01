AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Richard Luthmann
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The “white supremacy” explosion was never organic. It was narrative manufacturing. Diane Gruber points to the massive spike in New York Times and Washington Post usage after Trump arrived, not because America suddenly became thousands of percent more racist, but because the Deep State-media complex needed a moral panic to delegitimize Trump voters. SPLC supplied the labels. The media supplied the megaphone. Democrats supplied the politics. Donors supplied the cash. Anyone defending borders, families, cops, churches, sheriffs, elections, or the Constitution became a “hater.” That racket is finally collapsing. Good. Now hold the media accomplices accountable.

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