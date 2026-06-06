The government’s case against the Southern Poverty Law Center just got stronger. As I reported in April when the original indictment was released, the SPLC used donor funds to strengthen the very hate groups the SPLC pretended to “dismantle.” On June 2nd, the US DOJ filed its superseding indictment, which provides additional factual support of the SPLC’s gross misuse of donor funds.

The biggest beneficiary of all this wasn’t the Ku Klux Klan or the National Alliance or any other SPLC-labeled hate group. It was the SPLC. Theirs was the perfect business plan: The manufactured hate increased the visibility, and necessity, of the SPLC. This, in turn, substantially increased donor funding. In 2010, the SPLC reported revenue just short of $39 million. By 2023, six years after they funded the Charlotteville rally/riot, revenue was almost $130 million. In that same time period, the SPLC’s net assets increased by nearly $550 million.

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DISTURBING NEW DETAILS: $4.1M TO “HATE” GROUPS

The superseding indictment raises the estimated total of tax-exempt donor funds funneled to SPLC-labeled hate groups from the initial $3 million estimate to $4.1 million. The funds were sent to individuals leading or heavily affiliated with “white supremacist” and similar groups, including the KKK, the Aryan Nations, the United Klans of America, and the National Alliance.

In a new detail, the indictment alleges that the SPLC paid at least three specific individuals not to leave the “white supremacist movement” when they expressed “cold feet,” effectively keeping them embedded to continue helping the SPLC to continue race grifting.

Rather than simply monitoring these organizations to dismantle them, the secret “field source” program actively propped them up. According to the updated filing, SPLC funds were used to:

Attend and host extremist rallies, and actively recruit new members.

Establish completely new chapters of extremist groups.

Pay living expenses.

Purchase racist paraphernalia, materials to make KKK robes & hoods, and cross-burning materials (such as wood).

To pay salaries to leaders of the KKK, et al.

KEEPING GRIFT MONEY FLOWING IN

Bank Fraud & Shell Accounts: To conceal the destination of the money, the SPLC made false statements to federally insured banks to set up accounts under fictitious business names like “Fox Photography” and “Rare Books Warehouse”.

Wire Fraud: Because the SPLC raised money from donors under the explicit premise of fighting and dismantling SPLC-identified hate groups, using those same funds to bankroll the daily operations and growth of these very same groups constitutes a massive donor fraud scheme.

Yours truly cannot wait for the trial!

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.