Ah, summer in the United States. The Fourth of July. Running through the sprinkler. Camping. Cookouts. Rioting. Looting. Political assassination attempts.

The calendar has turned to summer, and here in the good ol’ United States of America, that can only mean it’s time for Democrats to start rioting. It’s sad to see, as summer used to be and still should be a joyous time across the country, but more and more it’s just a time of dread as America-haters spill out onto the streets and heap injury & destruction on innocents.

Memorial Day Weekend was traditionally the start of summer. Kids would soon be out of school. Families could take vacations and enjoy the weather. Maybe a trip to the beach. Perhaps a camping trip into the mountains. June used to be the month for weddings, now it is the month when perverts, claiming June as their own, force the rest of us to bite our tongues as they dance half naked in the streets and on our television screens.

As the summer warms up, so do the professional malcontents, coming up from the basement into the sun to latch onto the topic du jour to unleash malice and mayhem in big cities across the country. Actually, some of the thugs are flown in from out of state by the Democrat Party. You notice there are rarely riots during the winter months. It’s just too darn cold to be outraged over something that doesn’t affect you. Can you picture Antifa, in their black bloc, throwing Molotov cocktails as sleet rains down on them? Nope! They are not that committed to their fake cause.

This isn’t to say normal Americans are against protesting in the streets. That’s a fundamental right embodied in our precious Bill of Rights. If you are against the way your local, state or federal government is handling things, by all means protest. Peacefully. In the last decade, when driving through Blue jurisdictions, Americans are forced to keep an eye out for violent thugs. They could surround your car at any moment. The rioting does little to advance a cause other than to terrorize innocents; but the losers and misfits keep spewing their hatred nevertheless. Few of them are actually fighting for a cause. They are using the “cause” as an excuse to vent their hatred toward normal Americans. This turns off rational human beings. The minute the windows start to break and things start to burn, the violent thugs start to lose their fake cause.

Donald J. Trump is a unique president. He is doing exactly what he said he was going to do, and in reality, what he was elected to do by an overwhelming mandate. There are always those who will not like what a president does, and they have channels to protest that don’t include setting things on fire. Los Angeles is likely just the first war zone to erupt this summer. Why didn’t Republicans riot as Biden’s policies were forcing Americans into food bank?

We wish we could all come together and embrace each other for both our commonality and differences like we used to. But, that is just a memory now, a memory that is fading with each passing day as the Democrat Party supplies the bricks and Blue State taxpayers unknowingly fund the destruction, injuries and deaths.

For those of us who don’t protest or riot, we are going to enjoy the summer despite Democrats’ antics. The only question is: Will the 2025 riots be as bad as the 2020 riots?