The riots in Los Angeles stem from policies deliberately designed to shield illegal aliens and undermine federal immigration enforcement. Under S.B. 54, the California Values Act, (what a pathetic use of the term “values”) state and local law enforcement are barred from cooperating with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). California has also extended a wide range of taxpayer-funded benefits to illegal aliens, including Medi-Cal, food assistance, in-state tuition, housing, free education, free legal assistance and tax credits, to name just a few. These incentives for lawbreaking have created an ecosystem where illegal aliens, including murderers, rapists, et al, thrive and enforcement of law & order becomes politically radioactive.

TERRORIST ORGANIZATIONS CREATED RIOT

Instrumental in the infrastructure which invited and keeps illegal aliens in California is the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA). Though allegedly a nonprofit, CHIRLA is a Marxist group which uses illegal tactics to overthrow the Rule of Law. It plays a key role in the state’s broader sanctuary framework, a system that funds political violence under the banner of social justice.

CHIRLA is an LA-based domestic terrorist organization with a history of taking violent positions on immigration; for example, it led a 2018 campaign to abolish ICE. It currently leads the Los Angeles Rapid Response Network, which gathers intel about enforcement actions and deploys activists to respond.

The coalition “is one of the key players in fomenting the violent response to immigration enforcement actions” this weekend, according to Laura Powell, a civil liberties attorney in California.

CHIRLA has strong ties to the Democrat Party in California and has supported the election of Democrat candidates through its lobbying arm. It has a particularly close relationship with Los Angeles Mayor Karen “Let It Burn” Bass, brags about getting it federal money from the Biden Regime. The organization also has a close relationship with organized labor in the state, especially with Service Employees International Union California. While acting as “riot commander” SEIU’s president, David Huerta, was arrested on June 6th, the first day of rioting, for deliberately obstructing federal agents.

CALIFORNIANS ARE PAYING FOR THEIR OWN DESTRUCTION

Despite its openly political activities, CHIRLA is heavily funded by taxpayers. According to DataRepublican, who keeps track of the money flow, “$34 million of [CHIRLA’s] reported $45 million in revenue are from government grants,” meaning taxpayer dollars are being used to pay the people who are setting fire to police & self-driving cars and hurling concrete slabs at federal agents. For the fiscal year ending June 2023, it received $34 million from the State of California, which accounted for 72% of its income that year. In 2023, CHIRLA also secured a $450,000 federal contract, which Bass brags about. During the Biden Regime specifically, CHIRLA’s revenue jumped from $12 million to $34 million in government grants. The Biden Regime knew exactly who they wanted to give money to in order to set up situations like these riots in California.

Further, the group that printed and paid for several of the rioters’ signs is the Party for Socialism and Liberation(PSL), a communist political party in the United States that advocates for a socialist revolution to dismantle capitalism and establish a socialist system. It has close organizational and financial ties to the ANSWER Coalition, a United States-based umbrella group of many anti-America, pro-Globalist organizations. In other words, ANSWER is essentially a group that offers “rioters for hire.”

NATIONWIDE RIOTS CONNECTED TO CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY

A New York Post article claims that the PSL and ANSWER are both funded by “socialist multi-millionaire Neville Singham,” who “became a billionaire by pushing Chinese propaganda worldwide.” Singham, an American who lives in China and who had close ties to the CCP, became a multi-millionaire by selling his company to a company owned by the Chinese Communist Party. The man who murdered the young Jewish couple in DC last month has ties to one of the terrorist groups which is funded by Singham.

Singham also funds The People’s Forum, which organized the pro-Hamas, anti-Israel riots on college campuses across America after Hamas slaughtered over 1,000 innocents in Israel on October 7, 2023. Singham is married to Code Pink’s co-founder, Jody Evans. Code Pink, which claims to be anti-war, but promotes and funds anti-Semitism and Hamas terrorism. They organized at least seven delegations to Gaza.

Other organizations involved in the Los Angeles riots include the Million Voters Project, which mobilizes illegal aliens and others to register to vote, so that they can obtain “equity and inclusion.”

The insurrection in Los Angeles is not “organic.” It is not real. It is a performance created by Communists and paid for by both Communists & taxpayers.