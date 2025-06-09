The Democrats had been uncharacteristically peaceful since the election. Yes, they have sent their Useful Idiots to the streets to scream that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was cutting off Democrats’ grift and there was a violent thug here & there expressing their hatred; however, there have been no riots. Summer is the best time to riot. What excuse would Democrats use to vandalize, assault and even murder? We now know: Democrats want to keep the worst of the worst illegal aliens in America and roaming the streets, so they gave marching orders to their Useful Idiots last Friday in Los Angeles.

The president pledged in a social media post to "liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots. Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free."

CA Governor, LA Mayor Cheer On The Violence

The BLM/Antifa riots in Portland, Oregon lasted five months because the Democrat governor and the Democrat mayor cheered them on, and had police stand down, let the domestic terrorists do what they wanted. Los Angeles Mayor Karen “Let It Burn” Bass and California Governor Gavin “How Does My Hair Look?” Newsom stood back and watched until Sheriff Trump sent in the National Guard, now they are blaming the violence on Trump!?!?!?

According to California’s adjutant general, the deployment of 2,000 troops in Los Angeles is expected to last 60 days. So far, only 300 have actually been deployed. To keep the rioting going throughout the summer, the California Democrat Attorney General Rob Bonta announced today that he is suing the Trump Administration. Bonta claimed Trump's order "trampled over" Newsom's sovereignty.

2024: Where Were The Deranged Rioters?

Several weeks before November 5, 2024, the Democrats who run Portland, Seattle and Washington DC prepared for rioting which they were sure would come if Trump/Vance beat Harris/Walz. They readied the national guard and various other law enforcement personnel, put up barricades and held meetings to discuss their preparations. Indeed, the friends and neighbors we left behind in our Portland burb in 2020 (we call ourselves “riot refugees”) were holding their breaths, expecting even worst violence with this Trump win.

What a let down for Democrat politicians and bureaucrats! They love domestic terrorism that pushes their hatred for Trump. Their failure to express their anger by hurting people and destroying property made me nervous. What are their plans? Do they know something the rest of us don’t? Had they hired a real sniper to take out President-Elect Trump, so there is no need to riot? I advised Trump to stay out of airplanes until he can fly in Air Force One which has anti-missile capabilities.