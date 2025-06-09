AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Justin. Hart's avatar
Justin. Hart
3h

It is time to clean out this swamp ANTiFA - BLM. rioters. Take NO PRISONERS WALKING OR STANDING UPRIGHT ! The best way to fight fire is with a bigger one aimed right at it !!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ken Macko's avatar
Ken Macko
2h

Might this be the start of Trump giving a salute 🖕to the courts if they try to rule against him on this ? Is this what it’s going to take ? And this disgusting thing about this, if he did nothing they’d be bitching about that too. I’m sick of these idiots and those that continue to vote them in.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diane L. Gruber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture