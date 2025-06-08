Rioters set fire to this car in the City of Paramount on Saturday.

After two days of rioting against ICE officers in and around the City of Los Angeles, President Donald J. Trump has issued an order (SEE BELOW) for 2,000 National Guard troops to be deployed to the area to protect federal employees and to restore order, at the discretion of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

“If violence continues, active-duty Marines at Camp Pendleton will also be mobilized — they are on high alert,” Hegseth said on X.

DEFYING THE RULE OF LAW

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D) unleashed a fiery diatribe at the Trump Administration after ICE agents were forced to mask up following themselves & their families being doxxed online and threatened. In a bold statement, Jeffries threatens ICE agents, declaring, “Every single one of them will be identified.”

ICE officers executed search warrants at multiple locations in the City of Los Angeles Friday. The action came after a judge found probable cause that the employer was using fictitious documents for some of its workers. A Leftist mob tried to block agents from driving away. Riots also centered around a federal building in downtown L.A. after word spread among demonstrators that detainees were allegedly being held in the basement of that building.

On Saturday, riots erupted in the L.A. County city of Paramount after it appeared that federal law enforcement officers were conducting another immigration operation there. CBS News Los Angeles footage showed some rioters getting in the way of a U.S. Marshals Service bus, while others threw rocks and other objects at law enforcement vehicles. The riots also spread to the nearby city of Compton. It is unknown how many ICE officers were injured.

Department of Defense Security for the Protection of Department of Homeland Security Functions

Presidential Memoranda June 7, 2025

MEMORANDUM FOR THE SECRETARY OF DEFENSE

THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

THE SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY

SUBJECT: Department of Defense Security for the Protection of Department of Homeland Security Functions

Numerous incidents of violence and disorder have recently occurred and threaten to continue in response to the enforcement of Federal law by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other United States Government personnel who are performing Federal functions and supporting the faithful execution of Federal immigration laws. In addition, violent protests threaten the security of and significant damage to Federal immigration detention facilities and other Federal property. To the extent that protests or acts of violence directly inhibit the execution of the laws, they constitute a form of rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States.

In light of these incidents and credible threats of continued violence, by the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby call into Federal service members and units of the National Guard under 10 U.S.C. 12406 to temporarily protect ICE and other United States Government personnel who are performing Federal functions, including the enforcement of Federal law, and to protect Federal property, at locations where protests against these functions are occurring or are likely to occur based on current threat assessments and planned operations. Further, I direct and delegate actions as necessary for the Secretary of Defense to coordinate with the Governors of the States and the National Guard Bureau in identifying and ordering into Federal service the appropriate members and units of the National Guard under this authority. The members and units of the National Guard called into Federal service shall be at least 2,000 National Guard personnel and the duration of duty shall be for 60 days or at the discretion of the Secretary of Defense. In addition, the Secretary of Defense may employ any other members of the regular Armed Forces as necessary to augment and support the protection of Federal functions and property in any number determined appropriate in his discretion.

To carry out this mission, the deployed military personnel may perform those military protective activities that the Secretary of Defense determines are reasonably necessary to ensure the protection and safety of Federal personnel and property The Secretary of Defense shall consult with the Attorney General and the Secretary of Homeland Security prior to withdrawing any personnel from any location to which they are sent. The Secretaries of Defense and Homeland Security may delegate to subordinate officials of their respective Departments any of the authorities conferred upon them by this memorandum.

DONALD J. TRUMP