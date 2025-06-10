AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

kathy
1h

If Democrats do something, it's OK, but if Republicans do the same thing, it isn't.

BTW, Obama administration deported more than 10 million illegals, and the Clinton administration deported more than 13 million illegals.

Ken France
1h

Dems have chosen to go to war with mostly illegals as their combatants. War with Trump is their last and only hope. I hope that America is taking note. In reality the midterms should not be close. We all know how that type of stuff seems to work out.

