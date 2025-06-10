President Trump used Article 10 authority to bypass Governor Newsom and take charge of the California National Guard Saturday evening. This approach was last used in 1965 by President Lyndon B. Johnson (D) to bypass Alabama Governor George Wallace (D) to protect civil rights marchers. Johnson's action was a response to the violence inflicted upon peaceful demonstrators during the "Bloody Sunday" march on March 7, 1965, which had been violently halted at the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Trump’s action was in response to the violence inflicted upon ICE agents and local police by thugs supporting criminal aliens in Los Angeles on Friday and Saturday.

Press Release | June 9, 2025

USNORTHCOM statement on additional military personnel in the Los Angeles Area

U.S. Northern Command Public Affairs

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Northern Command has activated the Marine infantry battalion that was placed in an alert status over the weekend. Approximately 700 Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division will seamlessly integrate with the Title 10 forces under Task Force 51 who are protecting federal personnel and federal property in the greater Los Angeles area.

**UPDATE** As of today, June 9th 2025, there are approximately 1700 soldiers from the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, a California National Guard unit in a Title 10 status, in the greater Los Angeles Area.

The activation of the Marines is intended to provide Task Force 51 with adequate numbers of forces to provide continuous coverage of the area in support of the lead federal agency.

Task Force 51 is U.S. Army North’s Contingency Command Post, which provides a rapidly deployable capability to partner with civil authorities and DoD entities in response to a Homeland Defense and Homeland Security Operations. It is commanded by Maj. Gen. Scott M. Sherman.

Task Force 51 is comprised of approximately 2,100 National Guard soldiers in a Title 10 status and 700 active-duty Marines. Task Force 51 forces have been trained in de-escalation, crowd control, and standing rules for the use of force.

