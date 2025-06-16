Portland’s Democrat Politicians invited domestic terrorists to set the federal courthouse on fire, July 2020.

I have been wondering: When will the Democrat-funded, Democrat-promoted mob of deranged lunatics murder their first innocent American in 2025? In 2020 the domestic terrorists rampaging through, mostly, Democrat-run major cities, murdered between 25 and 35 innocents, about half of whom were blacks (exact figures are unknown because Democrat officials hide the numbers). Police found a recently deceased person on the streets of Los Angeles on the fourth day of rioting there, but city officials have yet to provide the public with a cause of death. The body was reportedly found outside a T-Mobile store which had been looted the night before. Was he/she another innocent, murdered by the rioters?

Red Hat Gets One Killed In Portland, DA Yawns

At 8:45PM on August 29, 2020 a man wearing a red hat (it was not a MAGA hat) was stalked for blocks and executed by a well-known BLM/Antifa terrorist while he and a friend were walking to his apartment in downtown Portland. This was three months into the nightly riots in and around this Democrat-run major city. Cheered on by both Portland’s Democrat Mayor Ted Wheeler (trust fund baby) and Oregon’s Marxist Lesbian Governor Kate Brown, these domestic terrorists knew they could vandalize, assault and set fires with abandon. So, one thug decided to try murder.

Two shots were heard on an eyewitness video of the shooting. The first shot hit a can his friend was holding and the second shot hit Aaron J. Danielson, age 39, in his chest.

Surveillance cameras left no doubt that Michael Forest Reinoehl, age 48, a self-described Antifa terrorist, had intentionally murdered a man he did not know, presumably because he was wearing a red hat. The police recognized this thug because he had prowled the streets regularly during the Democrat riots, often carrying a rifle. Reinoehl was not allowed to be armed due to charges pending. But, heck! This is Portland! Leftist are allowed to be armed, law-abiding are not.^ Indeed, he was out on bail from a child abuse charge at the time he committed this murder.

Police could have immediately driven to Reinoehl’s house & arrested him. The Soros-funded DA, who was voted out of office last year (too little, too late as the City of Portland is dying), wouldn’t let them. He waited five days to charge this stalker with SECOND DEGREE MURDER and issue an arrest warrant, by which time Reinoehl had fled 150 miles into Washington State where US Marshal chased him down (Portland Police were not involved). There, Reinoehl committed suicide by cop.

When a person stalks another, zeros in on him and shoots to kill a person he doesn’t know, which is all on video, that is the very definition of PREMEDITATED FIRST DEGREE MURDER. For those of you who are fortunate enough to not live in a Democrat-ruined major city, you need to understand, had the shooter been an outspoken Trump supporter, especially if the victim were a “person of color,” Portland Police would have immediately arrested him AND the Soros district attorney would have charge him immediately with FIRST DEGREE murder as they should do regardless of politics and skin color.

It is unclear whether Aaron J. Danielson knew he was living behind enemy lines in August 2020 and that his execution by a BLM/Antifa terrorist would be so acceptable that the Multnomah County DA would not allow police to immediately arrest his executioner.

Seattle Politicians Invite Terrorists To Take Over The Streets, Two Black Teens Murdered

The zone, initially known as Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) and then called Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP), was set up near downtown Seattle by the 2020 rioters. The Democrat Mayor and the Democrat Governor both expressed pleasure with this lawlessness and ordered police to stand down. Two black teens were shot there on June 29th. One, age 16, died and one, age 14, survived. To this date, no one has been arrested for this murder and attempted murder.

That was the fourth shooting within the boundaries of CHOP in the previous 10 days. In the first shooting, which happened in the June 20th, a 19-year-old man called Horace Lorenzo Anderson was killed and a 33-year-old man was injured. Several black men chased them down, beat them and shot Anderson. One man was convicted for the murder and received only 14 years in prison. A second shooting the next day left a 17-year-old boy injured, and another person was wounded in a third shooting two days later.

The Democrat politicians and bureaucrats pretend not to know why educated middle & upper class Americans are taking their tax dollars and escaping Oregon and Washington .

^Journalist Michael Strickland was reporting on the weeks long BLM/Antifa rioting on July 7, 2016 when an angry group of 12-15 thugs recognized him as a “conservative” journalist and shouted “let’s get him,” and “kill him” as they approached with clubs, knives and brass knuckles. Strickland knew his life was in danger.

Licensed to carry a concealed firearm, Strickland was armed that day. First, he pulled back his jacket to reveal his firearm, hoping that would scare off his attackers. They noticed, but kept approaching him. Video clearly showed that Strickland then pulled out his firearm, did NOT put his finger on the trigger and pointed it at the mob for 15 seconds. The progressive district attorney needed to make an example out of him so that Leftist mobs could own the streets without fear, so he filed 21 counts against him.

This case was closely watched by BLM & Antifa thugs and would-be domestic terrorists to see what they could get away with when they are terrorizing residents of the county. To ensure law-abiding citizens never try to defend themselves against the terrorists, Strickland was convicted for trying to defend himself.