Democrat thugs carry umbrellas to 1) shield them from police riot-control chemicals and 2) hide their identity.

Democrat leaders are normalizing political violence, forbidden by our Constitution, statute, and 250 years of history. They know it. They are playing with fire, hoping to provoke nationwide anti-Trump violence this summer. Chaos is the last refuge of the ideologically bankrupt.

WILL SUMMER 2025 BE WORSE THAN SUMMER 2020?

June 2020 was the first salvo of the neo-socialist push to normalize violence. Black Lives Matter (BLM), founded in 2013, began as a response to perceived law enforcement abuses.^

Soon it abandoned reform, became universally anti-police, pushing group-on-group “equity,” which stands in contrast to the Constitution’s 5th and 14th amendments goal: Individual “equality.”

The distinction may seem unimportant, but it is not. “Equity” is a Marxist idea, imagining no upward mobility, only permanent “class warfare” between groups, such as the “proletarian” (lower class) versus the bourgeoisie (middle class), or in modern terms, race war, gender ideology war.

The problem is that, in America, as Martin Luther King, Jr. so poignantly we honor the individual, not the idea of inescapable groups. We believe in upward mobility – and hope that our children will be judged on “the content of their character, not the color of their skin.” Those are King’s words.

From BLM, the flow is obvious. We got CRT, or Critical Race Theory, whites are permanently privileged, unchangingly oppressive, blacks are permanently oppressed. The inference is that this permanence was both the fault of whites and was not – as civil rights crusaders argued – ever going to change.

Rather than bringing equal opportunity for all, which was King’s Dream, Lincoln’s Dream, and the Dream of most civil rights leaders, CRT envisioned permanent class warfare, chaos, not harmony.^^

Another BLM idea, also Marxist, was institutionalizing divisions based on identifiable traits. If we cannot be divided by the proletarian and the bourgeoisie, then change the source of division. In another Marxist trick, pushed by Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama mentor Saul Alinsky, DEI was pushed, the idea that we should have class warfare based on “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Of course, DEI is actually the reverse; it is not tolerant of diverse ideas, which is why we have a First Amendment, to avoid the ideological straitjacket, not of individual equality (but instead pushed permanent group equity), and certainly not of inclusion, since it is premised on exclusion.

All this would be of no matter, except that – humans being what they are – the more these Marxist ideas were pushed, the more they were repeated. As resistance occurred, those resisting were fired, sued, harassed, and in the words of one leftist member of Congress, class warfare was pushed to the point of “getting in their faces,” pushing violent encounters.*

By summer of 2020, the friction created was a tinderbox, and thus, when an event involving a police officer was able to be stoked as basis for violent riots, they followed, destroying 200 cities, in many places – like Atlanta- wiping our decades of racial harmony, progress, and business development.

But this was not the end. When the renormalizing, judicially sound, Supreme Court decision in Dobbs, returned determinations of life and abortion to the states, the then-House Speaker, Democrat Nancy Pelosi urged the left to take their “anger to the streets,” while the then-Attorney General Merrick Garland delayed protection for Supreme Court Justices, under intense physical threat – so much that one almost got killed.

The then-Majority Leader of the Senate, Charles Schumer, told the world gloves were off, Supreme Court justices “would pay,” even after recent upticks in anti-traditional violence on a baseball field with congressmen, against parents at schoolboard meetings, targeting anti-abortion advocates.

Now, we come to today. In a remarkable historical achievement, President Trump stood down the whole coercive power of the federal government and two states, to again garner strong – in fact stronger – support across the US, returned to the White House, adding House and Senate control.

CONGRESS MEMBERS TURNED TO VIOLENCE

The Democrat cards are suddenly limited, and so – as Marxists do – they are turning to violence. Last week, three members of Congress took the law into their own hands, assaulted a police officer, stormed a prison with avowed terrorists and cartel members, elevating violence to acceptable.

Hours later, another storming, this time a large group – obviously enthused by the Democrat lawlessness – attacking ICE law enforcement members managing dangerous non-citizens.

Bottom line: This is wholly unacceptable. The members of Congress, and any elected members of state legislatures, who push violence in this way should be arrested, prosecuted, as citizens are. Moreover, any citizens attacking ICE or any other law enforcement should be prosecuted.

When Marxism seeds, it grows, unless stopped. World and US history teach us, back to assaults on the Republic in the late 1880s, 1930s, 1950s, 1960s, and 2010s. Watch out this summer, as the Marxists stir the kettle. They want to normalize violence. That must be stopped.

Thank you to Association of Mature American Citizens and Robert Charles for this excellent article!

Robert Charles is a former Assistant Secretary of State under Colin Powell, former Reagan and Bush 41 White House staffer, attorney, and naval intelligence officer (USNR). He wrote “Narcotics and Terrorism” (2003), “Eagles and Evergreens” (2018), and is National Spokesman for AMAC. Robert Charles has also just released an uplifting new book, “Cherish America: Stories of Courage, Character, and Kindness” (Tower Publishing, 2024).

^Diane’s Note: The Left has been using violence to get their way since at least the 1950s. Long before BLM was created to, they hope, start a race war, The Left has been terrorizing, vandalizing, committing arson, bombing, assassinating, assaulting, et al because they hate the Democratic process that allows every American to vote.

*I believe the calls for violence from Democrat Congresspeople and Democrat Senators in recent years has significantly amped up violence by their Useful Idiots .

^^FOR A CENTURY DEMOCRATS ACTIVELY FOUGHT AGAINST CIVIL RIGHTS FOR BLACKS

The 1964 Civil Rights Act was a turning point in U.S. racial relations, but it was not the first; in fact, from 1866 to 1964 (98 years) there were 26 major civil rights votes. Republicans favored civil rights in 96 percent of the votes. Democrats OPPOSED them in 80 percent of the votes. On January 26, 1922, Senate Democrats filibustered a House bill introduced by Rep. Leonidas Dyer, R-Mo., making lynching a federal crime.

The record Senate filibuster of the watershed 1964 vote was organized by Democrat and Klan Exalted Cyclops Robert Byrd, D-W.Va., and J. William Fulbright (Bill Clinton’s mentor & long time friend), D-Ark. In all, 21 Democrat senators opposed the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Republican Everett Dirksen broke the filibuster to get the legislation passed, as he had done with a similar civil rights bill in 1957. Dirksen received an accomplishment award from the NAACP for his efforts.