Washington State’s Democrat Attorney General just launched a taxpayer-funded hotline in three counties which will allow “residents,” including foreign nationals and illegal aliens, to report US citizens for engaging in legally protected speech and activity. If speech is protected by our precious Bill of Rights, what is the point of this hotline? It is four fold: 1) To terrorize those who disagree with this or that policy promoted and implemented by The Left; 2) To empower certain individuals, including illegal aliens, to torment their neighbors; 3) To further divide neighbor from neighbor, co-worker from co-worker, etc; and 4) To create a List to be used to punish free thinkers.* This was a six-year effort to find a way to suppress speech that the Marxist State of Washington does not approve of.

The launch of the “hate crimes”^ and “bias incidents,” AKA protected free speech, pilot hotline in King, Clark and Spokane Counties will test this new, unconstitutional system for terrorizing Americans. Once the bugs are worked out, this Communist-style system will go statewide January 1, 2027.

When Governor Bob Ferguson was attorney general he admitted that, once there are enough victims, and a legal case reaches the US Supreme Court, any “wrong speak” legislation will be ruled unconstitutional. He stated that that would take eight to ten years, so he was hoping it would have normalized speech suppression by then. In order words, sufficient numbers of Americans residing in Washington would have been trained to keep their thoughts to themselves, and thus the hotline would have done the job it was intended for: terrorizing Conservatives, Christians, Trump supporters et al.

HOTLINE TAKES BOTH “HATE” CRIMES & FREE-SPEECH COMPLAINTS

Referring to both crimes and First Amendment speech, the hotline’s website says “these incidents have a devastating and long-lasting impact on individuals, families, and communities, making people feel unwelcome or unsafe where they live.” This is yet another method of encouraging weak people to blame their problems on others, rather than taking responsibility for their own situations.

Although crimes can be reported to the hotline, the website says it is a non-emergency reporting line and that those experiencing immediate danger or an active emergency should call 911. The website also says the purpose of the hotline is to support those who contact them and “inform Washington’s legislature, governor, law enforcement, and community about the extent of the problem,” so that the Marxists in Olympia can draft more legislation to further suppress Washingtonians’ Bill of Rights.

The hotline does not collect any information about the person reporting the incident. But, it does collect information about the person the complainer doesn’t like, which will be sent to the local police who will then be knocking on the target’s door. Thus, a complainer is free to lie, lie, lie about a neighbor with impunity. Filing a false police report is illegal; but, filing a false hotline complaint, apparently, isn’t. Democrats want to invite as many reports as possible, true or not, so they can use this data to draft bills against, let’s be honest, mostly Conservatives, Christians, Republicans, Trump supporters, etc.

According to the website, a bias incident is a “hostile expression of animus . . . . expressing an opinion of hate or bias in a rude, unfriendly, or aggressive manner. A bias incident is an incident that does not rise to the level of a crime or criminal act,” so you best not have a frown or raise an eyebrow in the presence of an illegal or other “protected” person. The statute defines who is “protected” and who is not. The bill would have originally allowed people reporting to the hotline to potentially receive up to $2,000, but that provision was later removed because they knew that would invite way too many false reports.

MICROAGGRESSIONS ARE FANTASIES CREATED BY THE LEFT

“When immigrant families in my network face verbal harassment that makes them afraid to send their children to school, when transgender people of color experience daily microaggressions that chip away at their humanity, when our elders are told to ‘go back where they came from’ — these are acts of violence,” According to the racist Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network. “The hotline creates space for these experiences to be documented, believed, and responded to with culturally competent, trauma-informed care.”

Meanwhile, a different task force, also created by the attorney general, has struggled to define “domestic violent extremism” in an effort to further suppress Free Speech coming from Conservatives, Christians, etc. This writer has attended two of their meetings and discovered, unsurprisingly, that this task force has expressly excluded from it’s investigation, violence from Black Lives Matter (Seattle’s BLM head is on the task force), Antifa, Hamas supporters, anti-Semitic groups, Jihadists, and other Leftist groups** and focused only on “violence from The Right.” This contradicts the report from a key task force member who reported that violence from white supremacist movements have declined dramatically in recent decades. They recently issued their preliminary report, which is quite a hoot. They found so few examples of “mass violence” from The Right that they had to turn graffiti incidents into “proof” of racism.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression’s Director of Public Advocacy Aaron Terr wrote that it's especially troubling that the Attorney General's press release promoting the bias incident hotline equates 'microaggressions' with 'acts of violence' and suggests the information collected will shape law enforcement strategies. That's a serious category error. Speech isn't violence. Of course, the law rightly prohibits threats, intimidation, targeted harassment, and actual violence. Those acts can and should be reported to the police. But the First Amendment draws a sharp line between unlawful conduct and speech that merely causes offense. The last thing an attorney general should be doing is soliciting reports about controversial artwork and Halloween costumes. These hotlines are a betrayal of America's core commitment to free expression."

*I believe the main reason for this bill is to allow the State of Washington to create a list of Americans which can be used against them in a multitude of ways. When a person applies for a government job, will that agency first check The List before hiring? When applying for an electrician’s license will the applicant be denied because he/she is on The List? Will a person on The List be denied Section 8 Housing even though he/she qualifies? My mind goes wild with all the possibilities how The List could be used and abused. There is no way to get off The List. Indeed, many Americans won’t even know they are on The List.

^Hoping to trap ever more free thinkers into their Marxist web, this year, the state Legislature broadened the definition of a “hate crime” to include crimes committed “in part or the whole” due to someone’s perception. In other words, should a “white person” assault a “person of color” police and the district attorney will automatically assume whitey did so because the victim was “of color,” ignoring the facts surrounding the incident. For example, they will ignore that these two were long time friends until they had a falling out over money. Whitey is always guilty of racism, regardless of the facts. If the races are reversed, this incident will not be deemed to be a “hate crime.”

**Focusing only on “extremism” from The Right, this task force defines it as individuals or groups that support violence, explicitly or “implicitly,” and fit descriptions such as the following: 1) fiercely nationalistic, 2) suspicious of centralized federal and state authority, 3) REVERENT OF INDIVIDUAL LIBERTY, 4) belief that one’s personal and/or national “way of life” is under attack, 5) support of and/or inclusion in misogynistic subcultures and, 6) opposition of women’s reproductive health choices specifically related to abortion.