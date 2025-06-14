Seattle’s and Washington’s Democrats cheered on the Democrat riots for five months in 2020. Police were told to stand down, so these terrorists took over several blocks wherein they murdered two black teens.

“White supremacist movements in the U.S. have, over the past several decades, strategically shifted away from violence. Rather than relying on force, these groups are now advancing their agendas through cultural and political means,” which are legal and protected by the Bill of Rights. The FBI agrees with this assessment.

Share

During the Democrat Riots in Los Angeles, the first report from Governor Ferguson’s “Domestic Extremism & Mass Violence” Task Force, otherwise known as “Beating The Bushes For White Supremacists To Keep The Democrats’ Narrative Alive” Task Force, was issued. Thus, it almost went unnoticed. I published an article about the delusion they call their “preliminary report” last week, which is linked below, but I failed to notice that their key task force member, Bill Braniff, Executive Director of PERIL,^ who previously worked for CP3 within Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (did Secretary Noem fire him?), made a revealing statement during their May 9th meeting. SEE THE QUOTE ABOVE.

Since the original marching orders for this task force excluded investigating violence from Black Lives Matter, Antifa, Hamas terrorists and, essentially, all Left-wing organizations, and their key “expert” has declared that “white supremacists” are not violent, the reason-for-being of this task force no longer exists. A sane governor would immediately close this task force and terminate their “research.”

^PERIL stands for Polarization Extremism Research & Innovation Lab where they treat human beings like lab rats in order to find clever ways to brainwash Americans and make end runs around our precious Bill of Rights.