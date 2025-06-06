As you can see from their attire and flags, the Emerald City Antifa is very well funded. Emerald City is another name for Seattle.

After stating that the terms “domestic extremism” and “mass violence” cannot be defined, Washington Governor Ferguson’s so-called Domestic Extremism and Mass Violence Task Force did just that in its Preliminary Report, claiming:

“Individuals can be motivated to violence in the name of ideas such as white supremacy, animal rights and environmental rights, anti-government beliefs (i.e., unlawful militias), misogyny, and anarchism. According to the 2024 National Institute of Justice Report on domestic terrorism, militant, nationalistic, and white supremacist violent extremism has increased in the United States. The report notes that the number of far-right attacks continue to outpace all other types of domestic violent extremism.”

I don’t know whether to laugh, scream or run for the hills. Just days before this task force issued its first report, Antifa thugs rioted in a Seattle park, sending a policeman to the hospital. The first group of individuals which the task force listed as The Problem are people who believe in “white supremacy.” As I expected after attending their bizarre meetings, they ignored the most violent, the most organized groups of domestic terrorists currently operating in Washington State and nationwide, Black Live Matter and Antifa, and jumped right to a delusion, the false narrative the Biden Regime struggled to establish for four years. There may or may not be a few “white supremacists” here and there in the state, but they have not rioted since . . . never.

WHERE? WHO? WHEN? “The report notes that the number of far-right attacks continue to outpace all other types of domestic violent extremism!” BULLSHIT!

If you are looking for facts in this report, you won’t find them. If you are trying to find out how The Marxist Left will be abusing Americans living in Washington State so that you can be forewarned and forearmed, read the entire report. Their extremely selective examples of “violence” left out the 1,001 incidents of murder, attempted murder, assault, vandalism, arson, etc. committed by Left-wing activists of all kinds. The dishonesty is palpable. They don’t even try to hide the lies they are using as excuses to chip, chip, chip away at ever more of our precious Bill of Rights.

The January 2024 report from the National Institute of Justice which they are using as their “proof” does NOT state that “white supremacist violent extremism has increased in the United States.” Indeed, I could not find the term “white supremacist” in the entire NIJ report. They should have used the Southern Poverty Law Center’s fabricated Hate Map as their source. At least that has found a white supremacist behind every bush, including “Moms For Liberty” which advocates for better education. Ha!

WHAT IS MISSING FROM THIS REPORT?

Page 14 of the task force’s fictional account of life in Washington State lists alleged incidents of violence. Notice anything missing?

“Examples of extremism continue to show up in more present day. In 2018, on Martyrs Day, seven men and one woman were arrested after assaulting a Black DJ at a minority-owned bar in Lynnwood.* In September 2020, a Black-owned coffee shop in Shoreline was pelted with Molotov cocktails^ and was later vandalized with neo-Nazi graffiti.** In 2021, at least six Seattle Police Department officers attended the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington D.C. on January 6.^^ This rally, which was organized and led by two far-right extremist groups, concluded with an armed and deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capital Building.*** In June 2023, violent and extremist messages appeared on doorsteps around the North Sound in Snohomish County ahead of Juneteenth.^^^ The flyers linked back to a 20-plus minute documentary meant to spread the ‘Great Replacement Theory.’”****

[Yes, they spelled “Capitol” wrong! DEI is more important than merit.]

MISSING: The biggest and longest incident of “domestic extremism” and “mass violence” in Washington State since forever: The five months of Leftist riots throughout the state in 2020. The illusionary “white supremacists” were nowhere to be found.

If these are the “best” examples they can come up with to justify persecuting over half of Washington’s residents and stomp on Americans’ Constitutional Rights, they have lost the argument. Assuming these incidents occurred exactly as the task force claims, which is unlikely, there were only 16 “bad actors” involved in five incidents over the course of five years. Prosecute anyone who broke the law, and be done with it. THAT hardly justifies wasting millions (eventually it will be billions) of tax dollars to abuse law-abiding citizens.

THEY COULDN’T FIND ANY EXAMPLES OF ORGANIZED “WHITE SUPREMACY?”

The only “mass violence” within the boundaries of Washington State for the last six decades has come from The Left, not The Right. Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioted throughout the state for months in 2020. They murdered two black teens in downtown Seattle, yet there is no mention of this in their “preliminary report.” We don’t need any more proof that they are not the least bit interested in stopping “mass violence.” This task force’s goals are finding new ways around the Bill of Rights to target Conservatives, Christians, Republicans, Libertarians, and, of course, supporters of Trump’ America First agenda. The task force’s final report is due December 31, 2026 and will recommend to the attorney general bills to be drafted and submitted to the 2027 legislature in order to hunt down Free Speech and persecute law-abiding Americans who lean Right.

This task force consists of Left-wing extremists and “progressive” haters of all stripes, including Katrina Johnson, the head of Black Lives Matter Seattle. There is no one representing any “conservative” or Christian organization. I note they have now removed Johnson’s name from the list of task force members. Their work goes hand and hand with the “Bias Hotline,” also populated with hate filled Leftists, which is starting pilot programs in three counties July 1st, and will go statewide January 1, 2027. It, too, is aimed at terrorizing Americans for “wrong speak” and “wrong think.”

Even though I practiced law for 34 years, I have never met a “white supremacist” and I never knew a person who said they met a “white supremacist.” I have met, and dealt with for four years now, two Black Lives Matter thugs.^^^^ Hoping to start a riot in July 2020, they imported thugs from out of town. The riot fizzled out, without any property damage and without any injuries as far as I know. THIS WAS IN WASHINGTON STATE AT THE SAME TIME SEATTLE WAS BURNING!

*Four were arrested and convicted.

^During the detention hearing for the two suspects, prosecutors said the firebombing was motivated by a dispute involving one of the brother’s cars being towed from the area around the coffee shop months earlier. Thus, the motivation has nothing to do with the race of the business’s owners.

**This “crime” was never solved so no one knows if it was a hoax.

^^These officers attended a peaceful event, President Trump’s speech on the Ellipse in Washington DC, and did not break any laws.

***NO ONE at or around the US Capitol Building that day was armed. The only one killed was an UNARMED Trump supporter, a small woman who was not threatening anyone. “Led by two far-right extremist groups!” Who? Name them! There is no evidence of this.

^^^There is no record of this graffitti.

**** The Replacement Theory is not a “theory.” The Left has been discussing and planning this scheme for decades. Democrats have admitted that their goal in importing massive numbers of foreign nationals is to “replace” American-born Americans, mostly white. Many documentaries, both praising and condemning it, have been produced.

^^^^These two ran unopposed for the school board in the little town on the Washington Coast where I live most of the year. I am a member of a school board watchdog group. One of them even threatened me at a board meeting.