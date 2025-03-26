Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas has emerged as the Democrats head thug. Screaming into microphones, displaying her hatred for Trump and his supporters, demanding he keep the grift which Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, is exposing, flowing into her bank account and those of her corrupt buddies. Tesla owners should keep their cars in the garage on March 29th because that is her 44th birthday and she wants her followers to make it a Day of Tesla Rage.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi warned to "tread very carefully" after Crockett called for Elon Musk to be"taken down." She is on a roll, so she is ignoring Bondi’s warning. Her deranged followers responded so well to her call to terrorize Tesla owners and Tesla dealerships that she has been all over the internet and television telling her followers to physically hurt Republicans. Her latest target for violence is Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

On Monday, Crockett doubled down on her violent rhetoric telling Democrats to drop their Mr. Nice Guy routine (Ha! That’s a laugh! Democrats have been more nasty & more violent than Republicans my whole life.) and start to "punch" and “knock over the head” Republicans. In her usual no-substance rant, Crockett was blunt when asked how Democrats can win elections specifically in the red state of Texas, reflecting on Rep. Colin Allred's, D-Texas, loss to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in November. In other words, there is no need to come up with ideas to fix the nightmare Biden left Americans with, just get violent.

Crockett told a CBS Texas reporter "But, like, it's Ted Cruz. I mean, this dude has to be knocked over the head, like hard, right? Like there is no niceties with him. Like at all. Like you go clean off on him. I think that you punch, I think you punch, I think you OK with punching."

DEMOCRAT WOMEN PROMOTE VIOLENCE

When I watched Fulton County DA Fani Willis screaming at the judge, it dawned on me that high-profile black Democrat women are unethical, lying bullies: Georgia Election Denier Stacey Abrams, Michelle Obama, former MSNBC head hater, Joy Reid, The View’s Sunny Hostin, Kamala Harris, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, The View’s Whoopi Goldberg, Cook County (Chicago) DA Kim Foxx, LA Mayor Karen Bass who let her city burn, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, former St. Louis County DA Kimberly Gardner, Congresswoman Val Demings, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, and former Baltimore Prosecutor Marilyn Mosby, to name just a few.

And who can forget the three black Lesbian self-identified Marxists who created the biggest domestic terrorist group in America since Republicans defeated the KKK, Black Lives Matter: Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Opal Tometi.

I have searched to find high-profile, outspoken black women who are not loud-mouthed bullies spewing hatred toward others, and have come up with just a handful: Dr. Carol W. Swain, Candace Owens, Condi Rice, Deneen Borrelli, Virginia’s Lt. Governor Winsome Sears and Congressional GOP candidate Scherie Murray. I know there are others, but you get my point.

You probably noticed that the loud-mouthed bullies are all on the Left side of the political spectrum and the cordial well-reasoned black women are on the Right. Given that black females are only 6% of the population, including children, I have pondered this phenomenon. Why does it appear as though black female bullies are 30% of the population? I am sure there are just as many women who are bullies among other races and ethnicities in the United States, especially if they are Liberals. THAT is where the term “Karen” came from.

AS OUR CIVIL SOCIETY CRUMBLES . . . . . .

So why are there, disproportionately, so many black female bullies in the public eye? Answer: The hate-filled Left that has taken over virtually every institution in America, selects, promotes, advertises, pushes to the head of the line black women who are loud-mouthed bullies spewing left-wing talking points. By doing so, they accomplish three goals: 1) maintaining the Leftist power structure, 2) pretending “we are not racist” and 3) pretending “we are not sexist.” Regardless their qualifications, black women are highlighted as a way to virtue signal and/or as protection from the cancel culture created by Marxists.