Tesla Rage is so all consuming for the patient that he/she/it is willing to spend at least 20 years in a federal prison for convictions of domestic terrorism, use of explosive devices, arson, and perhaps murder, just to terrorize their fellow Americans and show how much they now hate their former hero, Elon Musk. LINK

Tesla Rage patients, led by the deranged congresswoman from Texas, Jasmine Crockett, have named March 29th, Jasmine’s birthday, as their “biggest day of action” in their “Tesla Takedown” campaign. The head thugs, which support the grift, fraud and waste of tax dollars which Elon Musk is exposing, said their little group of haters and losers is slated to picket 277 Tesla locations in the United States and more than 500 abroad. As Crockett was screaming during the Zoom meeting, she used the words “peaceful protests” with a wink & a nod toward her more violent followers, who are willing to spend the next 20 years in prison. She, of course, believes she is immune from the consequences. Ninety-nine percent of those who would follow her lead are thugs who have fomented violence in recent years as members of BLM, Antifa, Trantifa, Hamas, and various other Democrat-funded domestic terrorist organizations.

EATING THEIR OWN

Obviously, anyone who has the relatively high price of a Tesla can buy one. However, I venture to say, the great majority of Tesla owners are probably virtue-signaling Liberals who actually believe the climate change hoax. They bought a Tesla less as a means of transportation and more as a visible signal to others how much they “care about the climate.” After all, driving electric cars is very inconvenient, especially for long distances.

The Tesla Rage Brigade has started terrorizing Tesla owners, as well. The Brigade cuts them off in traffic. Brigade members key their cars in parking lots. Brigade members come up with clever ways to damage Teslas which are owned by Tesla dealers AND those who are owned by someone who spent their own money buying it, such as the Teslas which were destroyed at this repair shop.

I don’t care if you are a Democrat. If these domestic terrorist intentionally damage your Tesla, you should file a police report immediately. You will get some satisfaction knowing he/she/it will have a police record for years to come.