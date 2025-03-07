Adam Matthew Lansky, 41, has been arrested for two terrorist attacks on a Salem Tesla dealership. Note the dog collar and chain.

Oregon has been encouraging, promoting, endorsing domestic terrorism for decades now. The only requirement is that the excuses for the vandalism, arson, assaults, murders, attempted murders^ must be “left-wing.” Don’t you dare even think about breaking the law in the name of a “right-wing” cause! So, it comes as no surprise to this writer that the Portland Area,* who gave birth to Antifa almost 20 years ago, has, perhaps, the most Trans-Antifa terrorists (members of Antifa who claim to be transgendered). Please, don’t ask me to explain why 20% of the domestic terrorists arrested in Portland are transpeople, according to Andy Ngo who has be reporting on Antifa for a decade. Perhaps the cross-sex hormones they take rot their brains.

Share

AND THE IDIOCY CONTINUES

A person (It is unclear to this writer if the suspect is a man pretending to be a woman, or vice versa. His/her declared pronouns are “he/him” which implies she is a woman pretending to be a man.) is accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at a Salem Tesla dealership in January and returning a month later to fire into the showroom, according to federal prosecutors. [Salem, 45 miles south of Portland, is the capital of Oregon and part of the Portland-Salem-Eugene corridore of Marxism which flows north and south on Interstate 5.] Adam Matthew Lansky, 41, was arraigned in federal court on Wednesday on a single charge of possessing an unregistered destructive device.

This domestic terrorist was arrested over firebombing and shooting attacks. Lansky, who suffers from both Trump Derangement Syndrome and Musk Derangement Syndrome, was caught on surveillance tape firebombing the Tesla dealership the day President Trump was sworn in, January 20th, as well as using an AR-15 to shoot at the same dealership on February 19th. Lansky allegedly pointed a semi-automatic rifle at a witness during the first incident. He/she is an audio engineer at the far-left First Congregational United Church of Christ of Portland. [Mainline Christians denounce the church as heretical.]

“The Subject walked between the building and the vehicles parked in front of it, then pulled out a bag and started lighting an object on fire,” the court document pertaining to the January 20th incident said. “The Subject threw the object at a red Tesla SUV parked in front of the building, which started to catch fire, and then threw an object through the showroom window. The Subject proceeded to throw three or four more objects at other vehicles parked in front of the building.”

Court documents pertaining to the February 19th incident said the suspect had been seen carrying an AR-15 style rifle with a suppressor which he used to shoot out the windows of the dealership and several cars.

NATIONWIDE TERRORISM

Tesla dealerships and charging stations have become targets of political violence as both Democrat politicians and domestic terrorist groups encourage their deranged followers to issue death threats and commit violence against Elon Musk and President Trump. Seven Tesla charging stations in Boston were set on fire this week.

Tesla dealerships throughout the United States became sites for protests and vandalism in recent weeks, amid a backlash over the automaker’s CEO and his investigation into and discovery of massive waste, fraud, abuse and grifting in government. A woman is accused of vandalizing a Tesla dealership in Colorado with incendiary devices in January and February, according to officials. The suspect, in that particular case, also spray-painted the words “Nazi cars” on the building, the Associated Press reported. “Nazi!” Ha! Leftists don’t have much imagination, do they?

^In June 2019 Antifa thugs beat an Asian journalist so severely that he suffered brain damage. Although the attack was caught on numerous cameras and the 10-12 thugs were recognizable to police, police never bothered to investigate. In July 2020 BLM/Antifa thugs stabbed a black journalist in the stomach and he almost died. The terrorist was arrested, charged and allowed to plead down to a low level misdemeanor.