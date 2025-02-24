There she is, screaming & shouting again, objecting to anything that could benefit the lives of everyday Americans as she spews out her delusions. Texas voters chose Jasmine Crockett during the 2022 mid-terms to be the black AOC in the US House of Representatives. Both are totally ignorant of basic economics and both spew out every nonsensical thought that enters the mush they call their brains. However, unlike AOC, Crockett’s hatred and jealousy is so inbred that she reveals it with every breath. If her voice doesn’t give it away, the hate plastered on her face does.

GIVE DOGE SAVINGS BACK TO AMERICANS?

Hell no! Says the multi-millionaire^ grifter from Texas.*

“No, we are not in the business of giving out money (except to fund luxury lifestyles for our political buddies and America-Last NGOs). Honestly, I don’t know what $5,000 will do for you,” said Crockett on ABC’s News Live recently. “We all know there’s no money for that,” but there is money to support illegal aliens in style, of course.

Diane to Ms. Crockett: $5,000 will feed 8-12 Americans for a month. It costs $1,813 per month, on average, for a two-bedroom apartment, so $5,000 can house four people for almost three months. But, you don’t care about that, do you? You only care about the power you have as a member of Congress and the platform it affords you to perpetuate racial and class hatred while you squander the earnings of hard working Americans. It took the Biden Regime over a year to increase food, energy, gas, housing and other prices 20-40%, so it will take a while for Trump 47 to repair the damage. In the meantime, many Americans need the DOGE refund. Enjoy her nonsense:

NOTE: She is either lying or can’t be bothered to do a brief, very brief, internet search before she repeats Democrat talking points. Trump 45 distributed two rounds of Covid “refunds” to taxpayers, and Biden distributed one.^^

^Crockett’s estimated net worth is between $2 Million and $9 Million.

*Crockett represents Texas’ 30th Congressional District, which includes the Greater Dallas Area and adjacent towns. Yes, Texas is Red, but it does have Blue pockets, mostly in the big cities where Democrat Machines terrorize and/or pay voters.