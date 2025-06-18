Democrat rioters accomplished their first murder of 2025. This time it was a (black) innocent in Salt Lake City, Utah, during Saturday’s CCP-funded “No Kings” riots.

EVEN LIBS KNOW THEY ARE CRAZY

I still remember the look on our neighbor’s face in 2017 when I tried, unsuccessfully, to explain to him a word that Democrats had just created in order to confuse and damage the next generation: “cisgender.” Enough Useful Idiots bought into this delusion that perverts are now teaching it in public schools. THIS is just ONE bit of proof that a significant percentage of Democrats are mentally ill.

According to a recent survey, Democrats self-report that their mental health is poor, while Republicans self-report that theirs is good. Is anyone shocked by this “discovery?” We have been watching their insanity play out in the streets, in Blue city councils and in Blue State legislatures for years! It isn’t Republicans who dress up like freaks & clowns to tear down neighborhood stores, to torch neighbors’ cars, to scream hatred toward strangers and to play faux victims. Here’s a breakdown of the survey’s results:

"Excellent" mental health: Conservative: 51%; Liberal: 20%

"Poor" mental health: Liberal: 45%; Conservative: 19%

ONE OF MY SUBSCRIBERS PUT IT BEST:

People on the right, especially conservative politicians, keep talking about the residents of Democrat hellholes as if they were purely victims of their insane Democrat leaders, leaders who were seemingly visited upon them like a tornado or a plague of locusts. Republicans believe that if their messaging could only be presented to urban dwellers, those dwellers would start voting Republican. Nothing could be more ridiculous. Urban residents elect Democrats who then enact policies that destroy the cities in which the residents live. Democrat leaders then blame Republicans for the problems they themselves created. Rational, intelligent residents would reject such idiocy, but urban populations instead buy into this and subsequently elect more Democrats, who then deliver more of the same.

‘Asylum’ means ‘protection.’ Mental institutions were called asylums because they protect mentally incompetent residents from the outside world. Urban Democrat residents belong in asylums, but unfortunately there are too many of them and they all get to vote, even non-Americans. Their derangement is increasing; no amount of urban dysfunction triggers any sort of recognition of the problem. Our only hope, going forward, is to get away from them. Since they tend not to reproduce, their own insane behaviors would ultimately limit their populations, but unfortunately with limitless illegal immigration and the Democrats' limitless power to indoctrinate newcomers and children, I'd say our future is pretty grim.

ONE SIDE NOTE: In some Blue States Democrats are in the process of changing regulations and enacting laws to put Conservatives, Republicans, et al into one kind of asylum or another, locked away either figuratively or literally so Democrat lunatics have free reign. Check out what is happening in Oregon and Washington: