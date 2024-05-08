AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Wagner's avatar
Rick Wagner
May 8, 2024

Let’s face it, white voters are just bad people. So let’s destroy the world and let the cockroaches take over. The progressive cockroaches that is!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rick Wagner's avatar
Rick Wagner
May 8, 2024

Dumbest black woman on the planet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diane L. Gruber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture