This photo shows the shadows of six individuals representing those who were making virtually all presidential decisions during demented Biden’s entire term. In fact, based upon their positions in the White House and information from White House whistleblowers, there was likely at least seven unelected “presidents.”

Joe Biden was installed as a puppet for the extreme Left, to carry out more destruction than Obama dared try during his first & second terms. The Democrat Machine knew EXACTLY what Biden was, and that was why they chose him & rigged the 2020 election to get him installed. Dementia patients are easy to fool, easy to lie to, easy to manipulate, because they can’t reason. For the most part, they do what they are told. Yes, they may fight back from time to time, but that contrariness is short lived and inconsistent. They live in a delusional world. Case in point: Biden’s interaction with reporters on May 30th where he said "You can see I'm mentally competent and I can walk and I can beat the hell out of both of them.” He was referring to Alex Thompson, age 32, and Jake Tapper, age 56, who wrote the book “Original Sin” detailing his dementia and its coverup. Biden is age 82.

Biden gave an interview to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on July 5, 2024. This was shortly after the disastrous June 27th debate wherein Americans saw that his cognitive abilities had decreased dramatically since he interviewed with Robert Hur in October 2023. He argued back and forth with Stephanopoulos about the polls, insisting that he was ahead of Trump. At that time, all the polls had Trump ahead in the popular vote and in the battleground states, which spelled a second term for Trump, not for Biden. HIS HANDLERS WERE LYING TO HIM ABOUT THE POLLS AND HE BELIEVED THEM.

2020: THIS IS WHY THEY HID CANDIDATE BIDEN IN THE BASEMENT

"The first one is the one that everybody got to know during his vice presidency," Jake Tapper said. "And the second one was kind of a non-functioning Joe Biden. . . . . And that non-functioning Biden would rear his head increasingly starting in, like, 2019, 2020. And then, as his term went on, more and more behind the scenes."

A long time acquaintance told Tapper that he had not seen Joe Biden for two years. He was shocked, when he met with him in 2017, at how much Biden had deteriorated in just two years. That was over three years before the November 2020 election.

2024: THIS IS WHY THEY HID “PRESIDENT” BIDEN FOR FOUR YEARS

“Listen, I'll tell you something that, uh, I haven't said before, 'cause it came from a Secret Service whistleblower this past year,” Hawley explained to Sean Hannity on Fox News. “I talked to so many of them after the attempted assassinations of President Trump. But this Secret Service whistleblower actually was assigned to Biden, and he told me that Biden used to get lost in his closet in the mornings in the White House.”

A reporter asks Alex Thompson about the book, which he co-authored with Jake Tapper, “Original Sin:” “You quote a long-time Biden aide basically admitting he shouldn’t be running again. They said to you on page 85, ‘He just had to win, and then he could disappear for four years. He’d only have to show proof of life every once in a while. His aides could pick up the slack.’ Who would have been running the White House in a second Biden term?”

Thompson replied: “Well, this person went on to say that when you’re voting for a president, you’re voting for the aides around him. But these aides were not even Senate-confirmed aides. These are White House aides. These were unelected people. And one of the things that really I think comes out in our reporting here is that if you believe, and I think a lot of these people do sincerely believe that Donald Trump was and is an existential threat to democracy, you can rationalize anything, including sometimes doing undemocratic things, which I think is what this person is talking about.”

Tapper claims one source described a president that was being propped up by aides: "One person told us that the presidency was, at best, a five-person board with Joe Biden as chairman of the board."

MEET THOSE WHO MADE PRESIDENTIAL DECISIONS:

Ron Klain: Chief of Staff, a long-time confidante and advisor of both Obama & Biden, Klain played a key role in the early years of the Biden Regime. An attorney, political consultant and lobbyist, he served as Biden’s Chief of Staff from January 2021 to February 2023. This long time Democrat operative also served as Chief of Staff for VP Al Gore and for VP Joe Biden. He was a senior adviser on Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Jeff Zients: A multi-millionaire Democrat donor, he took over as Chief of Staff from Ron Klain in 2023, and played a major key role in managing the White House until the end of Biden’s term. He served, in various key roles, throughout Obama’s presidency.

Jake Sullivan: He served as the National Security Advisor for President Biden his entire term. Sullivan previously served as Director of Policy to President Barack Obama, National Security Advisor to Vice President Biden and Deputy Chief of Staff to Secretary Hillary Clinton at the Department of State. In 2008, Sullivan was an advisor to Hillary Clinton during the primary cycle and then to Barack Obama during the general election campaign. He prepared Clinton and Obama for debates. When Clinton became secretary of state, Sullivan was named her deputy chief of staff and Director of Policy Planning, and traveled with her to 112 countries.

Anita Dunn: Long time Democrat operative and Biden Senior Advisor, she served as White House Communications Director in the Obama White House and as an advisor to the Biden presidential transition. Dunn has worked on six Democrat presidential campaigns over a period of 40 years.

Bob Bauer: Dunn’s husband is a partner at Perkins Coie, the law firm who created the fake Russian Dossier. He was personal counsel to President Obama and served as Obama’s White House Counsel.

Annie Tomasini: She is a longtime aide and close adviser who ran Biden’s Oval Office before he appointed her as deputy White House chief of staff in February, 2024. As one of three deputy chiefs of staff, Tomasini added a new portfolio of responsibilities, including oversight of the president’s schedule, White House personnel and operations on the 18-acre campus, senior White House aides said.

Neera Tanden: In November 2020, President-elect Biden announced he would nominate Tanden as Office of Management and Budget (OMB) director. However, she asked the nomination to be withdrawn after Senator Joe Manchin (D) announced that he would vote against confirmation. In May 2021, Tanden was appointed as a senior advisor to the president, and was later named as White House Staff Secretary in October 2021. In 2023, Tanden replaced Susan Rice, a long time, close adviser to President Obama, as Director of the United States Domestic Policy Council.

After Biden left office, Tanden returned to her position as president and CEO of the Far Left Center for American Progress, a Democrat/Socialist think tank. She worked in different capacities since the founding of the Center for American Progress in 2003 until she joined the Biden administration in 2021. In her government service with the Obama Administration, Tanden helped draft Obamacare.