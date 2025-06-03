AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken France's avatar
Ken France
1h

I’d say anyone on that list of idiots you put up. At this point just assume all of them. I don’t have confidence in the DOJ or Republican House to find out or let us know. I’d be certain they know.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James Karnofski's avatar
James Karnofski
2h

Until I read the information in your Substacks, I had not been aware of the movers and shakers in the Biden administration's attempted takedown of the USA. Thank you.

Joe Biden has not been seen since....????? I think the treason was so blatant that the actors who tried had to be used to reveal who else was conspiring, and/or thoroughly propagandized into a different world. These deeply delusional victims of the most evil psyop in known history were to be saved through years of deprogramming.

I am patient with those who are just learning about the lies in their world, for example, the doctors who faithfully gave deadly shots and medicines to all their pregnant clients. When reality sets in, they murdered most of the fetuses and rendered the parents sterile, or worse, these Doctors are at risk for mental breakdown.

Joe Biden had a funeral ceremony on Jan. 20, 2020. What a mind-numbing shit-show this is. Allow people to ask questions. We know nothing about some very, very important details of this world and our place in it. Be patient and be curious.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diane L. Gruber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture