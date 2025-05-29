07.24.24: After voters witnessed his advanced dementia, Joe Biden announced that he was dropping out of the presidential race.

Historian and constitutional scholar Steve Putney describes how Americans wound up being controlled and manipulated by unelected bureaucrats who have their fingers into every part of our lives. This has been accomplished, in part, by funneling tax dollars to Leftist NGOs who, after stuffing much of the money into their own pockets, carry out the dirty work. Retired attorney Diane L. Gruber explains how & why the Democrat Machine installed a demented puppet president who was easy to fool and manipulate, which allowed Globalists to do massive damage to America in order to weaken us.

Award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and Diane discuss elder abuse. If Joe & Jill lived in Oregon or Washington, Jill would be charged with elder abuse of all kinds.

Listen to our 28-minute podcast by clicking here.

“Get Real” Host, George Caylor, and History Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on May 28th. I joined from our mountain cabin in the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota, SW of Mt. Rushmore. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.