Did you enjoy watching/listening to fake journalist CNN’s Jake Tapper twist & turn under the withering interrogation he faced with Megyn Kelly recently? Tapper has been making the rounds of the talk show circuit, hawking his book “Original Sin,” pretending that he did not notice what the average TV viewer has been noticing since 2019. Perhaps the most disgusting and egregious proof that Tapper was a well-paid member of the public relations firm for the Biden White House was the fact that he interviewed Biden just days after Biden watched a video tribute to a dead woman, then asked where she was. Biden thought Jackie was in the audience. TAPPER DID NOT ASK BIDEN ABOUT THIS INCIDENT NOR ABOUT HIS DECLINING COGNITIVE ABILITIES. That was September 2022!

US Representative Jackie Walorski was a passenger in an SUV when it crossed the centerline on a northern Indiana state highway on August 3, 2022 and collided with an oncoming vehicle. The GOP congresswoman, her two aides and the other driver lost their lives.

Several days later, Mr. & Mrs. Biden issued a statement extending their condolences to Walorski’s husband and to the families of her two staffers. The White House also flew flags at half-staff in memoriam for Walorski and her aides. This was an unusual move for Biden as he spent August and September calling Republicans so many names this American couldn’t keep track. My favorite is “semi-fascist,” however.*

DEMENTED BIDEN FORGOT SHE WAS DEAD

At the Conference on Hunger, Nutrition & Health, co-sponsored by Bill Walorski, her widower, and held at the White House on September 28, 2022, Biden paced the stage, back & forth, calling out:

"I want to thank all of you here, including bipartisan elected officials like Rep. McGovern, Sen. Braun, Sen. Booker, Rep. — Jackie, are you here? Where's Jackie? I thought she was going to be here — to help make this a reality."

*Fascism is a form of government which believes in personal ownership BUT with total government control. Fascism completely suppresses all opposition and wipes out all rights of the individual, thus the Bill of Rights will only be a faded piece of paper.

Fascists believe that violence is an acceptable means to achieve their political objectives, such as Antifa & BLM riots. Even using police and/or military to intimidate, detain, arrest, jail and try ordinary citizens who oppose their policies.