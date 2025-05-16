Are you enjoying how Fake Media “journalists” are lying and lying and lying about their knowledge of Biden’s obvious dementia? On the one hand, they don’t want to admit that they noticed it before most of the TV audience did, probaby five or six years ago. On the other hand, they want to make money selling books about how they helped the White House and the DNC hide it for six years. The “journalists” who were in the same room with him during the 2020 campaign knew. The “journalists” who covered the White House knew. The “journalists” who covered the Biden/Harris campaign and the Harris/Walz campaign in 2024 knew. Indeed, thousands, if not tens of thousands, in the “news” business knew. Now, with the story that his staff was planning to put him in a wheelchair immediately after Biden/Harris won the 2024 election, they are pretending Biden only had a physical problem, not a mental problem. Ha! They think the public is stupid.

A US Congressman, a medical doctor, noticed and repeatedly mentioned Biden’s dementia in early 2021. Also, White House insiders are now saying Biden’s brain was so deteriorated during the Afghanistan withdrawal in August 2021 that he was not making the decisions. It is amazing that one, just one “journalist,” did not have the courage to pursue this Pulitzer prize-winning “story of the century.” Granted, their news outlets would have shut it down immediately. A real journalist would have quit the news outlet he/she worked for and published the story anyway. With the internet, the story would have gotten out eventually. Even Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and the other DNC censorship outfits could not have suppressed it forever.

SIX-YEAR COVERUP

In January a CBS News “reporter,” Jan Crawford, admitted she noticed Biden’s “obvious cognitive decline” some time ago, but never pursued the story. She didn’t explain why she didn’t do her job. Had Big Media done their job during both the 2020 and 2024 Democrat presidential primary, Democrat voters could have chosen a nominee with a healthy brain, instead of the Obama puppet which was thrust upon them. [Do I feel sorry for everyday Democrats? Nope! Most of them have proven themselves to be Useless Idiots this last decade or so.]

After six years of covering up Joe Biden’s worsening dementia symptoms, Big Media is now blaming the White House for the 1,001 ways they hid it. So, if I could spot second stage dementia THROUGH THE TV SCREEN six years ago, you know and I know, they are lying. They spotted it, too.

Let’s ponder what they gave up in order to put and keep Obama’s puppet in the White House: The writer who pursued and exposed the fact that Biden has dementia gave up the chance to receive a Pulitzer Prize. Indeed, he/she gave up the biggest story of the 2020 presidential campaign AND of the 2024 presidential campaign. For four years, he/she gave up the chance to “take down a president” like Woodward & Bernstein took down Nixon in the 1970s. Indeed, such a story would have rivaled the Kennedy assassination and the Nixon take down in the constitutional chaos it created.

The evidence was everywhere. Thousands of DC bureaucrats, especially those who dealt directly with Biden, have known FOR YEARS as they watched his brain shrink. Anonymous sources were everywhere. It only took a little curiosity and a dogged hunt for the truth. And, perhaps the bigger story would have been: Who Is Really Running The Country? Who Is Actually Making Presidential Decisions, Big And Small? Biden was certainly not capable.

Had they seen the same signs in Donald J. Trump they would have turned that story into a cottage industry much like they did with the Russia Collusion Hoax. With Biden, Big Media only yawned. I have never met Joe Biden; however, over six years ago I could discern that he was in the second stage of dementia. And so could they!

Let’s be clear: In 2020 the Democrat establishment knowingly installed, as leader of the free world with his finger on the nuclear button, a man they knew had dementia, an incurable, degenerative brain disease. When his deteriorating brain was so far gone that, try as they might to hide it, and every American noticed, they continued lying and gaslighting. The Democrat establishment & their Media Sycophants called Americans names for daring to point out that Biden is not capable of handling the duties of the presidency. At the same time, they were secretly discussing the problem behind closed doors.

Americans across the country are now breathing a sigh of relief that January 20, 2025 arrived without China, Russia, Iran or some other enemy attacked because the Deep State, Democrats and Big Media put power, money, ideology and hatred of half their fellow Americans, before America’s best interests.

DIANE’S MAY 6, 2019 ARTICLE

“It was sad to see the former Vice President at his campaign kick-off rally in Pittsburgh last week. Less than 600 attended. But the worst part was seeing a once vital man struggle to find and pronounce his words.

UNCLE JOE SLURS HIS WORDS

Obama’s vice president slurred his words throughout his 20-minute speech. He had trouble pronouncing such words as: “hedge fund,” “hospital,” “successful,” “disease.” And he paused here & there, apparently searching for his words.

Uncle Joe is having what doctors call “poverty of words,” when he couldn’t find the word he wanted to say, or had trouble pronouncing his words correctly. This can be a precursor to dementia. It is obvious that our current president, who is four years younger, does NOT have this problem.

UNCLE JOE MIXES UP MARGARET THACKER WITH TERESA MAY

Joe claims to be so popular among world leaders, he’s having a hard time keeping them all straight. Before a small group of wealthy donors in Columbia, SC on Saturday, he claimed that “14 world leaders*,” FOURTEEN, have contacted him and “voiced concerns about Trump.”

And one of these calls came from former prime minister of the United Kingdom, Margaret Thatcher! PM Thatcher has been out of office since 1990 and died in 2013. The current prime minister, Teresa May, has been in office since 2016. THREE YEARS!!!

UNCLE JOE IN THE WHITE HOUSE?

If he wins the presidential election in 2020, Uncle Joe will be age 78, the oldest president ever to be inaugurated. His first term will end 1/20/25, when he is 82 years old. Again, the oldest president to ever exit the Oval Office.

Uncle Joe will not be running for re-election. Long before the 2024 election his staff will probably be keeping him out of the public eye to hide his deteriorating mental capacity. His staff will only trot him out during his brief lucid moments.

TRUMP IS CRAZY!!! GET RID OF HIM VIA 25 th AMENDMENT

Since he was elected, Dems have tried every way they can think of to destroy the 63 million votes that elected President Trump. The crazy Democrats have even been screaming “we can remove Trump using the twenty-fifth amendment.” Take note that they never did file the documents to accomplish this.

The Democrats may find that THEY have the REAL 25th Amendment** problem.”

End of my May 6, 2019 article.

Diane was right in 2019: Long before the 2024 election his staff was keeping him out of the public eye to hide his deteriorating mental capacity. They only trotted him out during his brief lucid moments.

Biden’s brain shrank between May 2019 and my July 13, 2020 video:

