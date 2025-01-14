AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Ziffer's avatar
David Ziffer
Jan 14

Your leading picture here is too precious for words! The picture really says it all. Democrats will never stop until all of the USA looks like LA.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ronda Wells MD's avatar
Ronda Wells MD
Jan 15

Yes he was senile from the start! 😡😡😡

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diane L. Gruber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture