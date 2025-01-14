As the bitter, demented old man exits the White House, I find myself, as a presidential history buff, wondering how future historians will write about him. Surely, many of them will tell the whole truth about this man and his destructive administration. Mainly, I wonder how many asterisks will they place after Joe Biden’s name? His was not a normal presidency, nor was the election which installed him in the Oval Office.

BIDEN PRESIDENCY GETS FIVE ASTERISKS

One: Biden is the first president who was chosen by a major political party despite the fact (or because of it) that the power brokers in the party knew he had dementia, a degenerative brain disease. I diagnosed it from my television screen in May, 2019. After he was nominated, they created clever and dishonest ways to hide him from the public so we wouldn’t notice he was in the second stage of dementia. During his lame duck period, Americans have heard Biden express how he could have beaten Trump had the Democrat Elite not kicked him out of the 2024 race. He likely believes this poppycock because his handlers hid his miserable poll numbers from him, and fed him false numbers. His brain is not capable of researching and finding the real numbers. It took me barely 15 seconds to find these.

Two: Biden is the second president,^ that we know of, whose brain was incapable of making presidential decisions. His thought processes were so diminished, his staff was making virtually all presidential decisions, and pushing documents under his nose to sign. Since the 2024 election, word has been leaking out that his staff and handlers started performing presidential duties as early as the spring of 2021, just weeks after he was sworn in. It took historians years of research to figure out who was handling Wilson’s presidential duties.^ When will Americans find out who was handling Biden’s duties?

Three: Biden is the first president, that we know of, who is a traitor to the United State of America. There is massive evidence, hidden from the public for almost a decade, that he sold the influence of his vice presidency (2009-2017) to China, Russia, Romania, Ukraine and Kazakhstan in exchange for millions of dollars in cash and no-show jobs for his drug addict son, Hunter Biden. Did the treason continue during his presidency? Will future historians ferret out what favors he did for these countries? Will Americans ever learn what harm came to America and to Americans because he put the interests of these countries above America’s during both his vice presidency and his presidency?

Four: No amount of Democrat and Big Media lying, gaslighting, name-calling and whining is going to forever hide the facts pertaining to the 2020 presidential election. Democrats hid the hundreds of ways they rigged the election long enough to get their demented candidate sworn in, but thousands of future historians will have full time jobs for decades researching, analyzing and writing about every tiny aspect of how election fraud put Biden into the Oval Office.

Five: To our knowledge, Joe Biden is the first president to launch lawfare against his political opponent, raid his home and try to throw him in prison. He is also the first to tell his attorney general and FBI to persecute his political opponent’s supporters, law abiding Americans.

I count five asterisks. Have I missed any?

^Woodrow Wilson had a massive stroke in October 1919. He was confined to bed for weeks and sequestered from everyone except his wife, his physician, and his private secretary. These three determined what documents the president read and who was allowed to communicate with him. For weeks, Wilson’s inner circle concealed his condition from the public, the Senate and the House. By the following January, they could no longer hide the severity of the president's condition. As others became aware, many expressed qualms about Wilson's fitness for the presidency.

The 25th Amendment did not exist then; however, some thought VP Thomas Marshall could find a way to remove Wilson. Biden’s brain is currently in worse shape than Wilson’s was, and getting worse. When the White House announced that Wilson would be running for his third term in 1920, powerful Democrats started the process of ensuring he would not receive the party’s nomination. Nevertheless, Wilson arrived at the DNC Convention in June wanting to be nominated. Wilson’s delusions were similar to Biden’s, weren’t they? They chose Ohio Governor James M. Cox, instead. Cox went on to lose to Warren G. Harding, the Republican candidate.