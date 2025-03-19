Below are my take-aways from watching the town hall meeting of federal employees held in Portland on March 17th. The town hall was hosted by Oregon’s Democrat attorney general, Oregon’s two (Democrat) senators, and the Democrat congresspeople, including Maxine Dexter who screamed “We have to f*ck Trump!” at an outdoor hatefest in DC just days after Trump was inaugurated lead the town hall.

It appeared every single person in the room were Democrats. Each of the 15 or so federal employees who spoke had an entitlement attitude. Most of them appeared to be less than 40 years of age. Indeed, the probationary employee who had just been terminated seemed unable to understand how that could happen to her as she held back tears. The crowd cheered with each negative remark about Trump. They lambasted Senator Schumer because he voted yes on the Continuing Resolution. They appeared to believe that shutting down the government would harm the Trump agenda. So long as it hurt Trump’s agenda, they did not care who else was hurt. Don’t they know the CR is exactly what Trump wanted?

Take note at the remarks made by the VA employee in the red sweater. She begins speaking at the 54-minute mark and says she just wants to help veterans, before lapsing into a political diatribe as though Americans did not elect President Trump in a landslide. Then, open this link to learn how the Veterans Affairs in neighboring Washington State treats conservative Christians who just want to help veterans.

Several employees mentioned their fears of being RIFFED (reduction in force); however, not one admitted that every president, including the current one, has the authority to reduce the federal workforce, within certain restrictions. Indeed, my husband was RIFFED out if his job with the USDA in the 1980s when his whole department was moved to Texas.

One employee complained that she was insulted when she received an email asking her to name five things she had done the previous week. Private sector employees would be thrilled at the opportunity to prove how valuable they are and would probably have spent some time listing 50 items from their week’s work which they saw as important.

Several employees mentioned that they expect “buyouts.” They didn’t mention amounts they expected to receive, nor whether they would take them. My husband took a buyout in 2009, after 34 years with the federal government, most of it with the Bonneville Power Administration in Portland. They wanted to get rid of white men at GS-13 & higher levels. They wanted to open up jobs for anyone other than straight, white, heterosexual men. How many employers in the private sector offer buyouts? SEE THE TWO ARTICLES BELOW

Matt, who spoke at the 40-minute mark, complained that he should not be laid off because he is one year short of the pension eligibility age of 55. Interesting. He has worked only 29 years for the federal government. How many private employers provide pensions at the young age of 55? Virtually none, I would venture to say.

These politicians continued the lie, over & over, that Trump is cutting Social Security benefits.

Three congresswomen said they are currently holding “shadow hearings” in the DC Swamp to thwart Trump’s agenda and keep the grift going.

A new twist on the Russia, Russia, Russia narrative: US Senator Merkley claimed that President Trump said: “Ukraine attacked Russia!”