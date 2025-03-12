This is a trick question: All three of these are not only Democrats, their domestic terrorism was/is being funded by the Democratic National Committee and various Democrat donors, large and small. The Ku Klux Klan was the enforcement arm of the Democrats, terrorizing black Americans and Republicans, mostly in southern states, from 1867 to the 1960s. Antifa, born in Portland, Oregon (AKA City of Roses) in 2007 has been terrorizing, mostly, the three Left Coast States for almost two decades now because these Democrat-run states promote such Leftist violence. A decade ago, Black Lives Matter joined Antifa to burn down cities, murder blacks and whites alike, and terrorize Conservatives. Pro-Hamas thugs, many of whom were rioting in 2020 in support of a career criminal who died of a Fentanyl overdose in Minneapolis, are now terrorizing Jewish-Americans. Again, these terrorists are supported financially and verbally by the Democrat Party and Democrat politicians.

PROTECTING BOTH NATIONAL SECURITY & AMERICANS’ SAFETY

America’s Secretary of State (currently Marco Rubio) has statutory authority to remove the green cards and student visas of any foreign national who is a guest in our country. There are clear rules they must follow if they wish to remain here. One of these rules is: don’t invoke and promote violence, regardless the excuse.

On Saturday night, Immigration agents went to Mahmoud Khalil’s apartment and told him he was being detained. The Syrian, who came to America two years ago, now appears to be in a detention facility in Louisiana, awaiting deportation. Khalil, who only has a green card, was one of the pro-Hamas leaders calling for violence at Columbia University and Barnard College where violent rioters have been ruining campus life, by assaulting, threatening and harassing Jewish students since October 2023.

The Department of Homeland Security has accused Khalil of leading “activities aligned to Hamas, a designated terrorist organization.” The White House, elaborating more on its position Tuesday, said Khalil organized protests where pro-Hamas propaganda was distributed and promoted violence both online and in the streets.

“This administration is not going to tolerate individuals having the privilege of studying in our country and then siding with pro-terrorist organizations that have killed Americans,” said Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s press secretary.

GO HOME, MAHMOUD, GO HOME!

Mahmoud Khalil, age 30, graduated from Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs in December; therefore, he has been trespassing on two campuses these last three months. The President of the United States has the option of deporting legal residents at will. President Trump wrote the following on Truth Social:

“This is the first arrest of many to come,” wrote Trump. “We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities across the Country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity, and the Trump Administration will not tolerate it.”

Nearly 13 million people in the United States hold green cards. Tens of thousands more are here temporarily as foreign students and professors. Between 5,000 to 15,000 lose their privileges to live in America each year. The honor of remaining in America is contingent upon the card holders and visa holders obeying all laws, both state and federal.