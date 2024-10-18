Dale, a department manager, called Alan into his office. Dale had hoped for some time to entice Alan to transfer from his current department because Alan had special skills Dale wanted. However, this time, he wasn’t asking Alan to meet with him to offer Alan a job. Dale had an opening and wanted Alan to fill it, but President Clinton’s new executive order prevented Dale from promoting Alan into his department because he was white. Dale had the miserable job of telling Alan, who expected to be offered the job, that he was the “wrong” race.

Alan and Dale worked for the Bonneville Power Administration, in Portland, Oregon. (This agency had 3,100 employees just before Trump 47’s reduction in workforce.) BPA is a large agency within the US Department of Energy, and Clinton’s recent EO had mandated that heterosexual, able-bodied white men could not be promoted to GS-13 positions or above until further notice. Dale was still hoping to promote Alan into his department so he asked him about his bloodline:

“I know you are adopted, Alan. If we can prove that you have one-eighth non-white blood, you can transfer into my department and be promoted to a GS-13.”

Alan shook his head. “Look at me! Do I look like I could be anything other than 100% white?”^

The job that Alan was well qualified for was given to a man who, literally, had just one-eighth negro blood. THAT qualified him for the job! None of his co-workers knew he was a little bit “black,” because he did not have “black” facial features, hair or skin hue. He was grossly under qualified for the position and lasted just six months. He quit both the job and the agency.

INCOMPETENCE TRIUMPHED

As We The People are slapped upside the head with multiple examples of government incompetence during the Biden/Harris Regime, let us not forget that the racist federal government has been hiring ever more unqualified applicants for five decades now. The inevitable has finally happened! It was just a matter of time when the incompetence became so overwhelming, so obvious that the DC Swamp could no longer hide it from the American people.

The Biden/Harris Regime accelerated the incompetence by appointing to virtually every cabinet position and agency head totally unqualified people. Thus, not only is each agency full of underlings who can’t handle the tasks in their job descriptions, but higher management is also unqualified. Just a few of the examples:

We know the reason, don’t we? For at least 50 years, the federal government put race, skin hue and other personal characteristics ahead of skills, experience and education when hiring and promoting employees.

BUILDING A RACIAL CASTE SYSTEM, STEP BY STEP, WITHIN FEDERAL EMPLOYMENT

With Affirmative Action,+ implemented within federal employment in the 1970s, being the first step, I view Clinton’s mandate to “make federal agencies look like America” being the second step. Of course, the DC Swamp failed to realize that not every community has sufficient numbers of minority populations to fill the job openings.** Ha! By 2009, when Alan retired, his huge agency looked like a sheltered workshop where people who could not compete in the regular workplace, but could handle simple tasks, were employed, and those that had been hired based upon merit were carrying the extra workload (though not being paid for it).^^

During Obama’s tenure in the White house, “diversity training” morphed into “Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI)” as federal dollars flowed into race grifting programs, which were obviously designed to divide the races, to get Americans to hate each other and to demonize white employees. As ever more tax money was funneled into DEI programs, ever more race grifters got onboard. Over the last 50 years, Affirmative Action, a positive program to counteract the Democrats’ racist Jim Crow laws which had suppressed black Americans for almost a century, morphed into thought control, speech codes and anti-white racism. The Biden Regime did not invent DEI, but it hired so many of these grifters, they could no longer hide it from We The People.

When he returns to the White House, Trump has vowed to root this poison out of all federal agencies beginning with firing DEI “experts” and defunding the racist & sexist indoctrination.

*Mohammed Saeed al-Sahhaf was spokesman and Minister of Information under Iraqi President Saddam Hussein when American troops invaded Iraq in 2003. As bombs were exploding all around the city of Baghdad, he stood on a rooftop in front of cameras and claimed that the invasion was not happening, claiming the invasion was all misinformation and propaganda. American journalists named him “Baghdad Bob” for his outlandish claims that flew in the face of the reality all around him, and the reality in full view of his cameras. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is the “Baghdad Bob” of the Biden/Harris Regime.

^Coincidently, just months later, Alan obtained his birth records and learned that, indeed, he was correct about his bloodline: English, Swedish.

+The American people were sold on Affirmative Action as a way to give African-Americans who had suffered from the Democrat South’s Jim Crow Laws a leg up in college admissions and in the workforce. It was NOT supposed to be a forever method of hiring and promoting blacks without regard to merit. It did not take long, however, before AA began to expand. The US Supreme Court outlawed private and public employers from giving aptitude tests to applicants because African Americans did not score as well as whites.

**This author views full-blown DEI, mandated by the Biden/Harris Regime, as the third step. Americans who were employed by the federal government over the last 50 years or so probably experienced other, smaller, steps toward mind control between Clinton’s EO and Biden/Harris’s forcing DEI training on ALL federal employees, including the military.